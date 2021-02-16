Prep Baseball Roundup: G.W. Long scores five in sixth to win season opener over Eufaula

G.W. Long scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Eufaula 8-4 in high school baseball action Tuesday in Skipperville.

Eufaula led 4-3 after scoring two in the third and one each in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but the Rebels struck with their big inning to earn the win in their season opener. Eufaula fell to 1-1.

Brant Brody led off the G.W. Long sixth with a single and Hayes Horne added a single to put runners at the corners. A Cohen Pritchett infield single scored Brody to tie it at 4-4. Brody Walker was hit by a pitch to load the bases and two different wild pitches enabled Horne and Pritchett to score to make it 6-4.

Carson Dunlap’s double scored Walker. Dunlap later scored when he stole third and the throw from the catcher ended up in left field.

For the game, Dunlap had a RBI double and Brady and Pritchett had their RBI singles. Landon Joseph added a RBI off a fielder’s choice.

For Eufaula, Hess Horne had two doubles and Ethan Black had two singles and both drove in a run. Brody Ingram added a RBI single for the Tigers.