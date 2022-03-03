PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long splits in pool play of Perfect Game tourney

G.W. Long defeated Denmark (Ga.) 6-4 and lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) Gray 5-2 in pool play of the Perfect Game Showdown baseball tournament in Hoover on Thursday.

In the win, Brant Brady had two singles and two RBIs, Trevor Morris drove in two runs and Tanner Johnston added an RBI.

Jackson Dasinger doubled, while Blayne McDaniel and Mikey Vanderheyden each singled.

McDaniel pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and Brady got the win in relief, allowing no hits and striking out three in 2 1/2 innings. Johnson pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the save.

In the loss to IMG, the Rebels were up 2-0 before IMG rallied to win it.

Jackson Chancey took the tough loss, pitching 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

Johnston had two singles and an RBI, Chancey had an RBI, while Brady, McDaniel, Vanderheyden, Morris and Dasinger each had a hit.

Headland 8, Russell County 1: Bryce Gover was the winning pitcher, surrendering one run on one hit over five innings, striking out six. Tanner Taylor threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.