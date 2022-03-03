PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long splits in pool play of Perfect Game tourney

G.W. Long defeated Denmark (Ga.) 6-4 and lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) Gray 5-2 in pool play of the Perfect Game Showdown baseball tournament in Hoover on Thursday.
In the win, Brant Brady had two singles and two RBIs, Trevor Morris drove in two runs and Tanner Johnston added an RBI.
Jackson Dasinger doubled, while Blayne McDaniel and Mikey Vanderheyden each singled.
McDaniel pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and Brady got the win in relief, allowing no hits and striking out three in 2 1/2 innings. Johnson pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the save.
In the loss to IMG, the Rebels were up 2-0 before IMG rallied to win it.
Jackson Chancey took the tough loss, pitching 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Johnston had two singles and an RBI, Chancey had an RBI, while Brady, McDaniel, Vanderheyden, Morris and Dasinger each had a hit.
Headland 8, Russell County 1: Bryce Gover was the winning pitcher, surrendering one run on one hit over five innings, striking out six. Tanner Taylor threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Reigh Jordan doubled in the first run for Headland in the opening inning. The Rams added three runs in the seventh to put it away with Luke Nelson and Taylor driving in runs.
Headland put up three runs in the seventh inning with Luke Nelson and Taylor driving in runs in the inning. Trent Weatherly, Jordan, Taylor, and Evan Taylor each had multiple hits.
Rehobeth 6, Early County 3: Jacob Adkins pitched five shutout innings, scattering three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in getting the win on the mound.
Zach Chandler had a solo home run for the Rebels, Shelton Arroyo had a single, double and two RBIs. Cole Dykes had two hits and an RBI and Parker Perry drove in a run.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Opp sweeps: Opp defeated T.R. Miller 9-5 and 12-2.
In the opener, Nolan Brown didn’t allow a hit and struck out five over four innings.
Zeb Green had a triple and two RBIs, Easton Walsh singled in two runs and Will Jackson doubled in a run.
In Game 2, Grady Patterson went 3-for-3, Cash Harrell singled in a run and Green drove in two runs with a hit.
Walsh was the winning pitcher. He allowed three hits and struck out five in three innings.