PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long sweeps NMA

G.W. Long defeated Northside Methodist Academy 11-1 in the first game of a baseball doubleheader and 13-1 in the second game on Saturday.

In the opener, Jackson Chancey didn't allow a hit in 4 1/3 innings of work and Bryson Hughes didn't allow a hit in finishing up the five-inning game.

Chancey also had a two-run homer and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly. Jackson Dasinger had two singles and two RBIs. Trevor Morris, Blayne McDaniel, Brody Walker and Cullis Kelly each had an RBI. Brand Brady had a single and double and Hayes Horne had two singles.

In Game 2, Walker had a home run and double with three RBIs and Dasinger had a single and double with four RBIs. Hughes homered and singled with two RBIs.

Mikey Vanderheyden signled in two runs and Brady doubled in two.

Dasinger pitched five innings and struck out seven.

For NMA, Gage Rhodes had two singles, while Gant Underwood, Bowden Lancaster, Jack Goodman and Jack Alvord each singled.