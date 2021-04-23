Prep Baseball Roundup: G.W. Long sweeps No. 1 St. Luke's

The No. 9 ranked Eagles (20-10) will be on the road next Friday for a second round series at Hale County, which swept Montgomery Catholic 5-3, 13-3.

In Game 2, Harrison Mims threw a two-hitter in the five-inning game with nine strikeouts.

Jake Smith had two home runs, Matt Dave Snell had two hits and three RBIs and Abe Chancellor had two doubles and a single while driving in two runs. Matthew Morris and Mims each had a hit and an RBI.

Providence Christian 11, Cottage Hill 4: In the opener, the Eagles scored six runs in the second inning, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Abe Chancellor had a triple, double and single with four RBI in the game. Clark Crowder had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two. Frank Wells doubled in three runs.

Reed Linder went the distance on the mound, allowing 10 hits and striking out eight.

Houston Academy 3-11, Bayside Academy 13-5: Houston Academy stayed alive in the best of three series, winning 11-5 in the second game after Bayside won the opener 13-3.

The 10th-ranked Raiders (21-10) and fifth-ranked Admirals (20-6) are scheduled to play the deciding third game Saturday at noon, weather permitting.