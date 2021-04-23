Prep Baseball Roundup: G.W. Long sweeps No. 1 St. Luke's

MOBILE – Class 2A No. 10-ranked G.W. Long swept a doubleheader at No. 1 ranked St. Luke’s in the Class 2A state baseball playoffs Friday, winning the first game 13-2 and the second game 11-6.
In the opener, Jackson Chancey threw five innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Brody Walker and Bryson Hughes each worked an inning and didn’t give up a hit.
Blayne McDaniel had three singles and two RBIs, Trevor Morris had three singles and an RBI and Carson Dunlap had two singles and two RBIs. Tanner Johnston had a single, double and an RBI, Hayes Horne had two hits and Chancey drove in two runs with a hit.
In Game 2, the Rebels were down 3-0 before tying it in the fifth. St. Luke’s then went up 6-3 before the Rebels scored eight in the sixth.
McDaniel pitched six innings, allowing four hits with five strikeouts. Walker pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a hit and struck out one.
Johnston had a three-run double and four RBIs for the game. Chancey drove in two runs with a double, Mikey Vanderheyden had two RBIs and Dunlap and Dasinger each drove in a run.
G.W. Long will host Thorsby next Friday in the second round of the playoffs. Thorsby swept Vincent 2-1, 7-6 on Friday.
Class 2A Playoffs
Ariton sweeps: The No. 5-ranked Purple Cats beat Orange Beach 11-1 in the opener and 11-0 in the second game of the doubleheader.
Nash Evans pitched no-hitter in the second game and recorded 13 strikeouts.
Landon Tyler had a home run, Connor Thrash had three hits, including two doubles, and had two RBI. Jackson Baker and Landon Thrash each had two hits and an RBI, while Landon Tyler and Paxton Steed each had a hit and an RBI. Caden Collier had three hits.
The Purple Cats (19-9) will travel in the second round to Fayetteville, which swept Isabella 18-3 and 10-1.
Ariton 11, Orange Beach 1: The Purple Cats scored seven times in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie in the first game of a doubleheader.
Connor Thrash had two hits and four RBI in the game, while Jay Cook had two hits and an RBI. Jackson Baker, Landon Tyler and Nash Evans each drove in a run with a hit.
Phenix Griffin got the win, allowing three hits and striking out three in six innings.
Class 3A Playoffs
Providence Christian sweeps: The Eagles defeated Cottage Hill 11-4 in the opener of the doubleheader and won the second game 10-0 to complete the sweep.
The No. 9 ranked Eagles (20-10) will be on the road next Friday for a second round series at Hale County, which swept Montgomery Catholic 5-3, 13-3.
In Game 2, Harrison Mims threw a two-hitter in the five-inning game with nine strikeouts.
Jake Smith had two home runs, Matt Dave Snell had two hits and three RBIs and Abe Chancellor had two doubles and a single while driving in two runs. Matthew Morris and Mims each had a hit and an RBI.
Providence Christian 11, Cottage Hill 4: In the opener, the Eagles scored six runs in the second inning, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Abe Chancellor had a triple, double and single with four RBI in the game. Clark Crowder had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two. Frank Wells doubled in three runs.
Reed Linder went the distance on the mound, allowing 10 hits and striking out eight.
Houston Academy 3-11, Bayside Academy 13-5: Houston Academy stayed alive in the best of three series, winning 11-5 in the second game after Bayside won the opener 13-3.
The 10th-ranked Raiders (21-10) and fifth-ranked Admirals (20-6) are scheduled to play the deciding third game Saturday at noon, weather permitting.
In HA’s second-game win, Sheldon Ott went all seven innings, allowing five runs, only two earned, and seven hits, while striking out five.
Offensively, Chapman Andrews was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Hughes Dean was 3-for-3 with a double. Max Burgreen had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in. Tucker Jackson, Braydon Harvin and Griffin McGee all had a single and RBI.
In the opener, Houston Academy trailed just 4-3 late before Bayside scored nine unanswered runs to pull away to a 10-run mercy rule in six innings.
HA had only four hits – a single each from Jackson, Ott, McGee and JT Ackerman. Ott drove in two and McGee one.
Harvin struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings and allowed only three hits, but gave up seven runs, only four earned as errors plagued the Raiders.
T.R. Miller 11-14, New Brockton 0-2: New Brockton’s season came to an end on the road at top-ranked T.R. Miller (27-1) in an 11-0, 14-2 doubleheader loss.
In the opening games, the Gamecocks had only one hit – a single by Riley Simmons. In game two, Gabe Herrington had a single and RBI and four others had a single each – Kaden Cupp, Colton McClenny, Simmons and Brayson Carr.
The Gamecocks finished the season 5-13.
Class 4A playoffs
Dale County rebounded from a 6-5 loss in the opener of the doubleheader with a 10-5 victory in Game 2 despite falling behind 5-0 after five innings.
The team will try to play the third game Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the top of the sixth of Game 2, Dale County put eight runs on the scoreboard to take the momentum and ultimately force the deciding game of the series.
After taking the 8-5 advantage, Dale County added two insurance runs in the seventh. The Warriors were the designated visiting team on the scoreboard in the second game despite the game being played in Midland City.
Nick Cogman hit a three-run homer for the Warriors and Christian Ross had two hits and two RBI. Kade Smith also drove in a run with a hit.
Cogman got the win in relief of Devin Grider. Cogman pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with a strikeout.
W.S. Neal 6, Dale County 5: W.S. Neal scored two in the sixth inning to win it in the first game of a doubleheader.
For Dale County, which led 5-0 after two innings, Devin Grider had three hits and an RBI and Nick Cogman tripled in two runs. Corey Hammonds and Aiden Wright each had a hit and an RBI.
Class 5A
Rehobeth 22-18, LeFlore 2-1: The Class 5A No. 3 ranked Rebels earned a convincing first-round sweep of overmatched LeFlore, 22-1 and 18-1. Both games ended in five innings.
Rehobeth (23-3) travels to No. 9 ranked Shelby County (22-8) for the second round. The Wildcats swept Elmore County 3-1, 3-1.
In both games, Rehobeth had 10 players earn at least one hit.
In the opener, Joe Watkins and Drew Fritsche were both 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Watkins hit a homer. Shelton Arroyo was 2-for-2, including a double, with two walks and four runs scored. Zach Chandler also had two hits, one a double, and drove in one run.
Luke Strickland and Peyton Stephens both had a triple and three runs batted in. Lane Cook, Jacob Adkins, Parker Perry and Noah Lee had a hit and RBI each.
In game two, Perry led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Cook had two hits, one a double, with one RBI, while Watkins, Tanner Wells, Arroyo and Fritsche all had a hit with two RBIs. Chandler, Loftin Dillard and Stephens had a hit and RBI each.
The Rebels had 10 extra-base hits in the second game, including four triples – one each by Chandler, Cook, Perry and Watkins. Arroyo, Cook, Fritsche, Perry, Stephens and Wells had a double each.
Parker Anderson was the game one winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing just two runs, one earned, and two hits over four innings. Arroyo pitched a scoreless and hitless inning of relief with two strikeouts.
Zachary Anderson struck out eight over five innings in the second game, giving up three hits and one unearned run.
Headland 2-8, Elberta 1-7: Headland advanced to the second round, sweeping Elberta on the road 2-1 and 8-7.
The Rams (16-6) will host the Holtville-Sylacauga winner next week. Those two teams split Friday and play a deciding third game Saturday.
UMS-Wright 9-7, Charles Henderson 1-0: Charles Henderson’s first season under Chase Smartt came to an end with a doubleheader loss in Mobile to No. 4-ranked UMS-Wright 9-1 and 7-0.
The Trojans had only two hits in the opener – a single each by Will Templin and a RBI single by Brady Barron.
CHHS had just six hits in the second game shutout loss. Darryl Lee and Barron had two hits each with Barron earning a triple. Bailey Sparrow and Tyler Martin had a single each.
Charles Henderson ended the season with an 11-15 record.
Class 1A Playoffs
Kinston sweeps: Kinston defeated Choctaw County 18-0 in the first game and 14-6 in the second to complete the sweep.
Kinston (10-10) will travel to Winterboro in the second round. Winterboro swept Keith 16-1, 17-3.
In Game 2, Cale Sumblin had two hits and two RBIs and Hunter Hughes drove in two runs with a hit.
J.W. Mikel had two hits and an RBI, while Jeb Crosby, Tripp Hawthorne and Cade Jones all collected an RBI.
Hughes got the win, going 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. He allowed nine hits. Crosby finished up on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out four.
Kinston 18, Choctaw County 0: In the opener of a doubleheader, Cale Sumblin pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11.
Up 11-0, Kinston scored seven in the fourth inning.
Owen Patterson had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four. Hunter Hughes and Sumblin each drove in two with a hit and J.W. Mikel had two RBIs.
AISA State Playoffs
ACA sweeps: Abbeville Christian swept Meadowview Christian 12-0 and 18-0 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Eli Seay pitched a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts in the opener of a doubleheader. Cole Goodson had three hits with an RBI and Dillon Mims had two hits with an RBI. Connor Hutto and Boone Sumlar each had a hit and drove in a run. Ryan Ledford added two hits.
In Game 2, the Generals scored 16 in the first inning.
Hutto had a home run, Goodson tripled in three runs and Ryan Ledford had two hits, one being a double, and two RBIs. Seay had two hits and an RBI, while Mason Sutton, Hunter Reynolds, Mims and Garrett Money each added an RBI.
The Generals (10-14) travel to Coosa Valley Academy for a second-round series.
Regular Season
Pike Liberal splits: Mosley won the opener of a doubleheader 14-2, but PLAS bounced back in the second game to win 4-2.
In the opener for the Patriots, Skylar Kidd and Scott Taylor Renfroe each drove in a run for PLAS.
Walker Stallworth doubled.
In Game 2, Walker Stallworth drove in two runs with a hit, while K.C. Bradford added an RBI.
Drew Nelson struck out nine and allowed seven hits in getting the pitching win.