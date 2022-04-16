PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long sweeps Opp

G.W. Long swept a doubleheader at Opp on Saturday, taking the first game 7-2 and the second game 1-0.

In the finale, Blayne McDaniel struck out 13 in throwing a four-hitter in going the distance on the mound.

Jackson Chancey drove in the lone run in the top of the sixth inning with a two-out single.

Cullis Kelly had a double, while Trevor Morris, Jackson Dasigner and McDaniel each singled.

For Opp, Cody Walsh had two singled, Colby Ballard doubled and Walt Spurlin singled.

Andrew Danford pitched seven innings, allowing four hits with four strikeouts.

In the opener, Chancey got the win, allowing five hits and striking out six over five innings. Brody Walker allowed one hit in two innings of relief.

Hayes Horne had a single and double, Morris singled in a run, Dasinger had an RBI, Kelly doubled and Tanner Johnston singled.

For Opp, Robbie Gafford had three singles, Ethan Cox doubled and Jordan Jacobs singled.

Carroll 1-13, Kinston 3-3: Carroll split a doubleheader with Kinston on Saturday, losing the opener 3-1 and winning the second game 13-3.

In the opener, Evan Peters struck out 11 and allowed just two runs. Jack Chancey had two hits on offense.

In game two, Stinson Draper struck out nine and allowed only four hits and no earned runs. Offensively, Coleman Brauer had two hits with three RBI, Peters had two hits and two RBI and Konner Thomas and Mason Wimberley both had a hit with two RBI. Chancey added a hit and RBI.