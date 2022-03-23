PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long wins two more at Gulf Coast Classic

G.W. Long won two more games in the Gulf Coast Classic on Wednesday, beating Pulaski Academy (Ark.) 6-0 and Stagg (Ill.) 10-1.

In the win over Pulaski, Jackson Chancey threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts. He also had a single and double at the plate.

Brant Brady had a single and two RBIs, Cullis Kelly had a single and double, Trevor Morris drove in a run and Brody Walker singled.

In the win over Stagg, Tanner Johnston has six strikeouts and allowed four hits in going the distance.

Kelly singled, doubled and drove in three runs. Morris, Chancey and Brady each singled in a run. Blayne McDaniel doubled, Bryson Hughes had an RBI and Jackson Dasinger and Johnston each singled.

Winfield 15, Dale County 1: Christian Ross had three hits for Dale County. Kade Smith doubled and singled. Grant Horne had a single.