PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva downs Geneva County

Trent Smith scattered three hits over six innings and struck out five as Geneva defeated Geneva County 9-0 on Monday.

Timothy McReynolds was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a single and two RBIs, Reed Wilson was 2-for-4 with a double and a single and Preston Garner was 2-for-3 with a double, single and three RBIs.

Rehobeth 10, Carroll 0: Shelton Arroyo had two triples, a double and six RBIs in leading the Rebels.

Zach Hannah allowed three hits in the five-inning game and struck out nine. He also had two hits at the plate.

Headland 7, Cottonwood 4: Tanner Taylor got the win for Headland, surrendering two runs on four hits over four innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Trent Weatherly had a homer in the sixth inning and Luke Nelson broke a 3-3 tie in the inning with an RBI single.

Headland tallied 10 hits on the day. Trey Scott, Tanner Taylor and Evan Taylor each racked up multiple hits for Headland. Scott went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Rams.

Opp 23, Pike County 0: Ethan Cox had a grand slam, Walt Spurlin had a single, double and three RBIs and Cody Walsh had a single, double and two RBIs for Opp.

Tanner Hall didn't allow a hit in three innings and struck out six.

JV

Rehobeth 8, Carroll 6: Hunter Gibson had three hits and two RBIs, J.C. Chummey had three hits, J.W. Bass had two hits and two RBIs and Jacob Fritsche had two hits with an RBI.

Colton Trotter and Jake Franklin each drove in a run.

Luke Odom got the win on the mound with two strikeouts.

New Brockton sweeps Opp: New Brockton won the opener 6-4 and the second game 8-5.

For Opp in Game 1, Nolan Brown had two singles and two RBIs. For Opp in the second game, Landon Langley had two doubles, a single and two RBIs.