PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Glover leads Wicksburg, Opp downs HA

Jackson Glover struck out eight over seven innings and went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI for Wicksburg during a 2-0 win over Benjamin Russell on Monday.

Drew Colon added an RBI with a single, while Peyton Crutchfield doubled and Trey Summers singled in the win.

Opp 7, Houston Academy 5: Tanner Burlison doubled in two go-ahead runs in the fourth inning for the Bobcats.

Cody Walsh drove in two runs with a hit and Walt Spurlin doubled in a run.

John Helms got the win in relief, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run, four hits and striking out one. Walsh got the save, pitching 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and recording three strikeouts.

For Houston Academy, Sheldon Ott earned two doubles and a RBI, Walker Elliott had a single with two RBI and both JT Ackerman and Sawyer Jones had a hit and RBI. Wade Shelley added a double.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy 10, Opp 4: For the Bobcats, Riley Day singled in a run. Grady Patterson, Zeb Breen and Easton Walsh each had a hit.

Providence Christian 12, Northside Methodist 0: Five PCS pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout.

Kade Sanders, Calvin McClintock, Roman Banner, Reid Farris and Andrew Owen combined on the work. Owen had two strikeouts, while Sanders, McClintock and Banner had one strikeout each.

Tyler Sharp had a double and RBI and John Martin Byrd earned a single and RBI and both Nicholas Morton and McClinton drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Jack Goodman and Ross Overby had a single each for the two NMA hits.