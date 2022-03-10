PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gover, Headland blank Carroll

Bryce Gover pitched a six-inning, three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and just two walks and the Headland offense scored six runs in the first inning to spark an 11-0 win over Carroll in a Class 5A, Area 3 game.

Offensively for Headland, Parker Littlefield had two hits and three runs batted in, Trent Weatherly had two hits, one a triple, with two RBI and Gover added two singles with one RBI. Reigh Jordan was 1-for-1 with a RBI and three walks and Luke Nelson added a hit and RBI.

Carroll’s three hits were a single each from Brodie Lowery, Coleman Brauer and Judson Patterson.

Enterprise 9, Geneva 8: Noah Loy delivered a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give Enterprise a 9-8 win over the Panthers, the Wildcats’ fourth walk-off of the season.

Loy finished the night with two hits and four runs batted in. Jack Williams had two hits and two RBI. Tal Sessions also had two hits, one a double, and Tysen Cole had a hit and RBI.

G.W. Long 11, Eufaula 1: Brody Walker struck out five and allowed only two hits over six innings and added a single and RBI on offense in Long’s 11-1 win over Eufaula.

Cullis Kelly had three hits, one a double, and two runs batted in and Brant Brady had three singles. Trevor Morris had two singles and a RBI and Jackson Chancey had two hits, one a double. Jackson Dasinger and Hayes Horne both had a single with two RBI.

Haden Caldwell and Jacob Jackson had a single each for Eufaula’s two hits with Caldwell driving in a run.

Wicksburg 22, Daleville 1: Easton Dean had three hits, one a double, and drove in five runs and pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in the three-inning game.

Dalton Taggart, Tyler Williams, Jacob Cox and Payton Crutchfield all had two hits each as the Panthers had 18 overall. Taggart, Cox and Crutchfield all drove in two runs as did Eli Williams (triple) and Tyler Campbell (single). Five others had one hit and one RBI – Jackson Glover, Evan Garst, Will Hanners, Maddox Burkhardt and Carter Meyers.

Opp 11, Andalusia 10: Opp scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 10-7 deficit and earn the win.

Ethan Cox had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Robbie Gafford, Andrew Danford and Walt Spurlin had two hits each with Danford driving in two runs and Gafford one. Cody Walsh added a hit and two RBI.

Tanner Hall was the winning pitcher with two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two and allowed three hits.

Pike Liberal Arts 5, Mosley (Fla.) 4: In a battle of state champions from last year, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots edged the Mosley (Fla.) Dolphins 5-4 Wednesday night at Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field.

The Patriots broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fourth when KC Bradford scored on a bases-loaded walk to Press Jefcoat.

Georgia Southern signee Cason Eubanks and Skylar Kidd led the Pike Lib offense with two hits each. Kidd drove in two runs.

Jefcoat was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last five innings. He struck out seven and scattered five hits, two walks and three runs. Drew Nelson, an Auburn signee, pitched the first two innings and gave up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Junior Varsity

Rehobeth 14-2, Headland 7-3: Rehobeth and Headland JV split on Thursday with Rehobeth winning the opener 14-7 and the Rams the second game 3-2.

For Rehobeth in the opener, Jacob Fritsche had four hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, and Colton Trotter had three hits, one a double, and drove in two runs, while Jake Franklin had two doubles and three RBI and Cayden Lewis had two singles with one RBI.

Franklin pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out nine, while allowing seven runs, none earned, and four hits. Caden Wright pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.

In game two, Fritsche had three hits and Franklin had a double and RBI for Rehobeth. Hunter Gibson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, and Trotter pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.

Providence Christian 1-6, Houston Academy 0-1: Providence Christian swept Houston Academy 1-0 and 6-1.

Reid Farris and Trey Bradley combined on a three-hit shutout in the first game with three strikeouts. Farris, the winning pitcher, went three innings and struck out three and allowed one hit. Bradley got a save, pitching the last two innings with one strikeout and two hits allowed.

The lone PCS run came in the first as Andrew Owen singled, stole second and scored on Calvin McClintock’s single. Roman Banner, David McClurklin and Bradley had a hit each.

For Houston Academy, Adam Boyd, Cam Dyer and Brayden Eubanks had a hit each. Boyd struck out six and allowed only one run in four innings.

In game two, Kade Sanders allowed three hits and a run over five innings, striking out five for PCS. Bradley had a double, while Owen, Brooks Canady, Banner and Parker Hall had a single each.

Chase King had a double and scored for HA. Samuel Bratcher and Eubanks added a hit each.