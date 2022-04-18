PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gover, Headland shuts down Russell County

Bryce Gover pitched a complete game three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead Headland to a 8-0 win over Russell County on Monday.

Mason Steele had two hits, including a homer, and two runs batted in, while Trey Scott had a triple and two RBI and Eliot Griffin had a single with two runs batted in. Reigh Jordan added a single and RBI.

Providence Christian 11, Carroll 10: One Canady got the pitching win and the other a save Monday night as Providence Christian edged Carroll 11-10 at the PCS campus.

Braxton Canady, a senior, was the winning pitcher, working three scoreless innings with one hit and one strikeout. Brooks Canady, an eighth grader, earned a save, pitching the last two innings and striking out two.

Providence Christian led 9-0 through four innings before Carroll scored eight runs off three PCs relievers in the top of the fifth. Brooks Canady, though, entered in the sixth and shut down Carroll the rest of the way.

Offensively for PCS, Jake Smith was 3-for-4 and belted a pair of two-run homers, finishing with four runs batted in. Matt Dave Snell had three singles with one RBI and scored three runs.

CJ Sullivan had two doubles and two runs batted in and Chance Smith had two singles with one RBI. Brooks Canady had a single and double with one RBI and Samuel Farris had a double and two RBI.

Carroll, which finished its season with a 15-14 record, was led on offense by Coleman Brauer with two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in. Stinson Draper had two singles and drove in two runs and Evan Peters had two hits, one a double.