PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: HA eliminated by Bayside

Houston Academy’s season ended for the second straight year against Bayside Academy as strong Admiral pitching shut out the Raiders 4-0 and 7-0 in a Class 3A second round doubleheader.

The Raiders ended the season with a 22-9 record.

In the opener, HA pitcher Tucker Jackson struck out 11 over 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and four runs. Griffin McGee pitched the last 1 2/3 inning, not allowing a hit or run. Offensively, the Raiders had only four hits with Wade Shelley getting two.

In game two, the Raiders had six hits from six players: JT Pitchford, Chapman Andrews, Hughes Dean, Shelley, Sawyer Jones and McGee. Sheldon Ott struck out eight and allowed seven runs in 5 2/3 innings. Pitchford got the final out in the sixth after allowing a hit.

Class 7A

Enterprise swept by Central: Enterprise’s season came to an end on the road at Phenix City, falling to the No. 2 ranked Red Devils 4-2 and 7-3 in a Class 7A opening-round series.

The Wildcats finished the season with a 19-12 record.

In the opening game, Central scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and the Red Devils held on for the win.

Enterprise had nine hits and drew three walks, but left seven runners on base and hit into two key double plays. Drew Shiver had two hits and Will Powell and Brady Richardson had a RBI single each for the Wildcats.

Austin Acreman went the distance for Enterprise, scattering seven hits. He allowed four runs, but only two were earned. He struck out three and walked two.

In game two, Central pulled away from a 4-3 lead with a run in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Enterprise had five hits with Shiver earning a three-run double for the main highlight.

Class 3A

Opp splits with T.R. Miller: Opp split a doubleheader with the Tigers, falling in the second game 4-3 off a bases-loaded walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the seventh after winning the opener 9-2.

The teams will play the deciding third game Saturday at 1 p.m. in Opp.

In the opening game, Walt Spurlin struck out eight and scattered six hits in a complete-game pitching performance. Jackson Pierce led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and three runs batted in. Ethan Cox was also 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Tanner Hall and Terry Davis were both 2-for-4 with a double. Hall drove in two runs and Davis one.

Opp managed only two hits in game two, a single each by Davis and Tanner Burlison. Robbie Gafford drew four walks.

Class 2A

Ariton sweeps Ranburne: Ariton swept Ranburne 7-6 in eight innings and 8-2 in the second game to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Purple Cats (18-14) host a third-round series next week. They face the winner of the Fayetteville-Clarke County series that will be decided by a third game on Saturday.

Ariton won the first game in walk-off fashion after a late rally. Down 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Hughes Hammock delivered a game-tying single to force extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Connor Thrash had a game-winning RBI single to score Caden Collier.

G.W. Long sweeps Orange Beach: In Skipperville, the Rebels swept Orange Beach 5-0 and 11-0 to advance to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Jackson Chancey got the win in Game 1, scattering five hits and striking out 11 in going the distance.

Chancey also doubled, singled and drove in a run. Brant Brady had an RBI single. Trevor Morris had a single and double, Tanner Johnston had two singles and Jackson Dasinger and Blayne McDaniel each singled.

In Game 2, McDaniel got the pitching win, allowing four hits and striking out five in the five inning game.

Dasinger had three singles and two RBIs and Morris had three singles. Chancey had two singles and two RBIs, Brody Walker doubled, singled and drove in a run, Brady singled in a run, Cullis Kelly had an RBI and Hayes Horne singled.

The Rebels improved to 26-7.

Class 4A

Geneva eliminated: It was a rough night for the Panthers, who fell in two straight to Bibb County 15-3 and 13-0.

Geneva finishes the season with a 12-7 record.