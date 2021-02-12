Prep baseball roundup: Hammonds leads Dale County past Slocomb

MIDLAND CITY – Corey Hammonds hit a grand slam in helping Dale County defeat Slocomb 14-4 in high school baseball action Friday.

The Warriors scored three in the first inning, two in the second, six in the third and three in the fourth to win the five-inning game.

Hammonds also had a double and six RBIs. Aiden Wright had three hits and two RBIs, while Gaven Cole, Devin Grider and Tyler McSween also contributed RBIs.

Grider was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits over four innings with two strikeouts and didn't walk a batter. Hammonds pitched one inning. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.

Eufaula 6, Beauregard 4: Eufaula scored four runs in the fifth to overtake a deficit and held on to beat Thursday in a baseball game halted after six innings because of rain.

Slade Seaborn had two hits, including a double and Birch Cochran and Brody Ingram both had one hit and two runs batted in for the Tigers in the season opening win. Hess Horne drove in a run with a bases-loaded by pitch.

Horne picked up the pitching win, working the last three innings in relief. He allowed two unearned runs and two hits, while striking out five. Ethan Black started and gave up two runs on four hits.