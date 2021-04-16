Prep Baseball Roundup: Hammonds RBI hit gives Dale County area title

With a playoff spot on the line, Corey Hammonds delivered a one-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth to give Dale County a 4-3 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Straughn Friday in high school baseball action at Midland City.
The win gave the Warriors (12-11-1, 4-2) the area title and a first-round state playoff series at home next week. Straughn finished as runner-up.
The teams finished regulation tied at 3-3 after Dale County knotted the score on Christian Ross’ two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers threatened in the top of the eighth, putting runners at first and second with one out. However, Warrior pitcher Nick Cogman got two straight strikeouts to snuff out the threat.
In the bottom half, Christian Ross singled and stole second. After a strikeout, Hammonds slapped the first pitch he saw for the game-winning hit.
Ross led the Warriors, going 3-for-4 with the two-run homer.
William Bryant Harper and Eli Guilford had three hits each for Straughn.
Rehobeth 2, G.W. Long 1: In a strong pitching duel, Rehobeth edged G.W. Long 2-1.
In the opener, Rehobeth’s Parker Anderson gave up only six hits and an unearned run with five strikeouts to outduel Long’s Blayne McDaniel, who also pitched well with eight strikeouts and only two runs and seven hits allowed.
Offensively, Lane Cook had two hits, one a double, and drove in both runs, including one in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Zach Chandler also had two hits.
Carson Dunlap had two hits with a RBI for Long.
Opp 11, New Brockton 1: Opp clinched the Class 3A, Area 4 title, downing New Brockton 11-1 on Friday.
Tanner Hall and Tray Boutwell combined on a five hitter over seven innings on the mound. Hall went 6 1/3 innings and struck out six and allowed all five hits and the run. Boutwell got the last two outs, one on a strikeout.
Offensively, Tanner Burlison led the Bobcats, going 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in. Thomas Glisson added a double and RBI and Jesse Coon drove in two runs. Peyton Ellis and Hal Smithart both had a hit and RBI each.
New Brockton was led by Riley Simmons with two hits and a RBI.
Eufaula 10, Ariton 5: Ethan Black had two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs to power Eufaula’s win over Ariton.
Slade Seaborn, Daniel Clayton and Bryce Hinton all had two hits and one RBI, while Hess Horne and Xavier Peterson both had a hit and RBI.
Black was the winning pitcher, working six innings and striking out three. He scattered nine hits and five runs. Brody Ingram pitched the last inning.
Landon Tyler had two doubles for Ariton and Jackson Baker and Connor Thrash both had two hits with Baker earning a double. Phenix Griffin added a hit with two RBI.
Cottonwood 12, Carroll 5: The Bears scored four in the fifth and three each in the sixth and seventh to overcome an early 3-2 deficit.
Allen Jones had two hits, one a triple, and two runs batted in for Cottonwood and Anthony Anderson had two hits with one RBI. Ethan Gilley also had two hits. Austin McCardle had a single with two RBI. Brody Morris had a double.
For Carroll, Jack Chancey and Evan Peters had two hits each with one RBI.
Morris was the winning pitcher, striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.
Elba 14-14, Kinston 7: Elba swept Kinston, winning 14-3 and 14-7.
In the opener, Peyton McCart had three hits, one a double, and drove in five runs and pitchers Connor Burrow and Collin Arnold combined to allow only three hits and one earned run to lead Elba.
John Martin Wilson had two singles and two RBI, Iverson Lane had a double with three runs batted in and Patrick Whit Shehee and Burrow both had a hit and RBI each.
Burrow went four innings and allowed two runs, only one earned, and one hit, while striking out three. Arnold worked the last two innings, allowing an unearned run and two hits. He had two strikeouts.
Cale Sumblin had a double among the three Kinston hits.
In game two, Wilson was 3-for-3 and Collin Sauls 2-for-2 with two RBI to lead Elba, which also had a hit and two RBI from Burrow. Carson Wise also drove in two runs.
For Kinston, Sumblin had two hits, one a double, and Konner Walker had a double with two RBI.
Geneva County 11, Red Level 4: The Bulldogs’ top two hitters in the lineup, Will Birdsong and Jackson Stewart, combined on six hits and seven runs batted in to spark Geneva County’s win.
Stewart had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs and Birdsong had three hits, one a double, and two runs batted in.
Evan Sorrells had two hits, one a double, with two RBI and Hunter Adams added a pair of singles.
Goshen 11-8, Pike County 1-6: Goshen swept Pike County 11-1 and 8-6.
In the second game for Goshen, Hunter Nobles had two hits and Jeff Warrick and Blake Saupe had a single and RBI each. Nicholas Walters had a double. Peyton Stamey and Will Snyder both had a RBI.
For Pike County, Vintavious Silar had two hits with one RBI.
In the opener, Andrew Galloway was 3-for-3 with a RBI at the plate and allowed three hits and one run with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for Goshen.
Warrick and Walters both had two hits and two RBI with Warrick earning a triple among his two hits. Carson Williams also had two hits.
Warrick got the final out with a strikeout.
The three Pike County hits were a single each from Jakelmon Glasco, Paxton Flowers and Ja’Carian Toney. Toney drove in the lone run.
Luverne 10, Zion Chapel 8: Zion Chapel scored four in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to rally past Luverne.
Braydon Watson, Braden Norris, Bryce Watson and Stetson Adcock had two hits each for Zion Chapel with Braydon Watson earning a double and a RBI. Bryce Watson and Adcock both had a RBI. Nate Braisted had a single and two RBI, Dayne Bannin a single and RBI and Wes Braisted a single and RBI. Avery Pagett added a double.
Pike Liberal Arts 6-4, Lee-Scott 2-6: The Patriots and Warriors split a doubleheader with Pike Liberal Arts winning the opener 6-2 and Lee-Scott the second game 6-4.
In the opener, Drew Nelson struck out nine and allowed two hits and two runs in a complete-game effort to pace Pike Lib’s win.
Mayes White lead the offense, going 3-for-4 with a run batted in. Levi Sikes had two doubles and a RBI. Arden Wiser added a double.
For PLAS in game two, White, Sikes and Jayden Jordan all had two hits with Sikes earning a triple and two runs batted in. Scott Taylor Renfroe and Hunter Keenan had a double each with Renfroe driving in a run. Austin Spivey also had RBI.
Chambers Academy 5-11, Abbeville Christian 3-1: Abbeville Christian lost a doubleheader to Chambers 5-3 and 11-1.
In the opening loss, Brandon Early, Ryan Ledford, Connor Jones and Cole Goodson all had two hits with Jones driving in a run. Jake Hamilton added a single and RBI.
In game two, the Generals had only two hits – a single each from Justin Murphy and Goodson.