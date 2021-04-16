Prep Baseball Roundup: Hammonds RBI hit gives Dale County area title

Landon Tyler had two doubles for Ariton and Jackson Baker and Connor Thrash both had two hits with Baker earning a double. Phenix Griffin added a hit with two RBI.

Cottonwood 12, Carroll 5: The Bears scored four in the fifth and three each in the sixth and seventh to overcome an early 3-2 deficit.

Allen Jones had two hits, one a triple, and two runs batted in for Cottonwood and Anthony Anderson had two hits with one RBI. Ethan Gilley also had two hits. Austin McCardle had a single with two RBI. Brody Morris had a double.

For Carroll, Jack Chancey and Evan Peters had two hits each with one RBI.

Morris was the winning pitcher, striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.

Elba 14-14, Kinston 7: Elba swept Kinston, winning 14-3 and 14-7.

In the opener, Peyton McCart had three hits, one a double, and drove in five runs and pitchers Connor Burrow and Collin Arnold combined to allow only three hits and one earned run to lead Elba.

John Martin Wilson had two singles and two RBI, Iverson Lane had a double with three runs batted in and Patrick Whit Shehee and Burrow both had a hit and RBI each.