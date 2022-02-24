PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: HA's Jackson strikes out 16; Rams' Gover pitches no-hitter

Tucker Jackson struck out 16 in throwing a seven-inning one-hitter during a 5-0 win by Houston Academy over Andalusia on Thursday in a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field.

Jackson also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

J.T. Pitchford went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Walker Elliott and Wade Shelley each went 2-for-3 and Hughes Dean drove in a run.

Rams Gover throws no-hitter: Bryce Gover threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Headland defeated Ashford 11-0 on Thursday.

The Rams scored 11 runs in the opening inning and had 10 hits in the game.

Tanner Taylor, Parker Littlefield and Jake Johnson each collected two hits. Littlefield drove in three runs.

Opp 8, Dothan 2: Opp trailed 2-1 going into the sixth but took the lead when Tanner Burlison drove in two runs with a two-out single.

The Bobcats then scored five in the seventh to put it away.

Robbie Gafford had two hits and two RBIs and Zavier Phillips singled.

Burlison pitched six innings, allowing one earned run and four hits. He struck out six.