PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Headland downs Eufaula

Kaleb Edwards and Trent Taylor combined on a three-hitter and one run allowed to lead Headland to a 6-1 win over Eufaula in high school baseball action Friday.

Edwards went 4 1/3 innings and allowed the three hits and the run, while striking out one. Taylor worked 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Offensively, Mason Steele had two hits, one a double, and one run batted in and Taylor had two doubles. Edwards had a hit with two RBI and both Trent Weatherly and Bryce Gover both drove in a run.

For Eufaula, Bryce Hinton had a double and a RBI and Jay Weathers had a double.