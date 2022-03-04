PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Headland gets by Eufaula; Dale County sweeps

Trent Weatherly singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Headland defeated Eufaula 2-1 on Friday in high school baseball action.

Reigh Jordan earned the win on the mound for the Rams, scattering four hits over seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

Trey Scott went 2-for-3 at the plate for Headland, which had just four hits in the game.

Dale County sweeps: The Warriors beat Geneva County by identical 10-0 scores in a doubleheader.

In Game 1, Jessie Pelham got the win on the mound, throwing four innings and giving up no hits with three strikeouts. Cole Weed pitched one inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout. Pelham, Grant Horne and Cole Weed had two hits each. Aiden Wright had an RBI double.

In Game 2, Wright and Brady Lewis combined on a two-hitter.

Wright threw three innings, giving up one hit with seven strikeouts. Lewis threw two innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts.

Pelham had two hits, Horne had a two-run double and Wright had a three-run triple. Christian Ross doubled.

Straughn 13, Kinston 3: Abram Guilford and Cal Ashberry had two hits each and scored five runs to lead Straughn. Guilford also picked up the win, striking out six and scattering four hits.