PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Headland has seven-run inning during win over Wicksburg

Headland scored seven runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 13-1 victory over Wicksburg on Monday in high school baseball action.

Mason Steele, Trey Scott, Bryce Gover, Eliot Griffin, Trent Weatherly and Tanner Taylor all had RBIs in the big inning.

Gover got the win on the mound for the Rams, scattering four hits over six innings with 10 strikeouts. He walked one.

Headland racked up 13 hits on the day. Taylor and Steele each had three hits.

For Wicksburg, Payton Crutchfield drove in a run with a hit.

Carroll 3, Slocomb 2: Jack Chancey had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Charles Dilbeck also drove in a run with a single.

Stinson Draper got the win on the mound with five strikeouts.

Evan Peters and Coleman Brauer each added a hit.

Opp 14, Goshen 0: Tanner Hall allowed just one hit over five innings pitched and struck out eight for the Bobcats.

Ethan Cox had a three-run homer, Cody Walsh, Zavier Phillips and Jordan Jacobs each doubled in two runs.

Opp 13, Zion Chapel 3: Ethan Cox drove in four runs with two hits.

Robbie Gafford had a double, single and an RBI and Cody Walsh singled in two runs.

Andrew Danford allowed one hit in the five-inning game and struck out four.

Abbeville Christian 12, Wiregrass Kings 1: The Generals had 10 hits in the game and Boone Sumlar picked up the win on the mound.

Conner Jones had two hits and two RBIs, Brandon Early had two hits and an RBI and Reid Quincy doubled in a run.

Alma Bryant 4, Northside Methodist 2: For the Knights, Cole Haddock drove in a run and Bowden Lancaster doubled and scored a run.

Jack Alvord pitched six innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts. Jack Ray added a hit for NMA.