PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy downs Rehobeth

Houston Academy scored two runs in the first and third innings and four in the fifth to build a 7-run lead on way to an 8-3 win over Rehobeth in high school baseball action Saturday afternoon at Northcutt Field in Dothan.

Hughes Dean was 3-for-4 to lead the Raider attack, while JT Ackerman had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Wade Shelley had a double with two RBI. Sheldon Ott added a single and RBI.

Tucker Jackson struck out 12 and allowed only five hits and one run over five innings. He didn’t walk a batter. Shelley (1 1/3 inning, 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout) and Griffin McGee (2/3 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout) finished.

For Rehobeth, Parker Anderson had two hits with one RBI and Lane Cook had a single with one RBI.

Dothan goes 1-1: Dothan went 1-1 in Saturday’s action at the Choccolocco Park Spring Break Experience in Oxford, losing to Stamey (Missouri) 15-13 and beating Grove City (Ohio) 18-9.

The Wolves went 2-3 at the tournament overall.

In Saturday’s loss to Stamey, the Wolves led 9-7 late in the game, but gave up eight runs in the top of the sixth and couldn’t recover.

Carter Davis was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Conner Cody had a double and drove in four runs and Jon Finch had two hits, including a solo homer. Haze McCorkel added a double and RBI.

In the win over Grove City, Blake Wynn and McCorkel powered the Wolves, combining for nine hits and 10 runs batted in. Wynn was 5-for-5 with a homer, triple and six runs batted in, while McCorkel was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in.

Hunter Whitman was 2-for-5 with two RBI and Max Conley had two hits, one a homer, and two RBI. Davis also had two hits and Finch and Stokes Halliford had a single and RBI each.

Whitman was the winning pitcher, going five innings and scattering seven hits. He allowed nine runs, but only five earned, and had three strikeouts plus three walks. Ethan Johnston pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with one strikeout.