Prep Baseball Roundup: Houston Academy’s Ott pitches no-hitter

Houston Academy pitcher Sheldon Ott pitched a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Raiders scored in all four at-bats, including six runs in the fourth, to win 10-0 over Ashford Friday at Northcutt Field.
Ott walked only two batters in a 71-pitch performance. He also had a double and RBI on offense.
Jack Waller led a 10-hit Raider attack with two hits, including a double. J.T. Ackerman added a double and RBI and Braydon Harvin and J.T. Pitchford both had a single and RBI. Max Burgreen also drove in a run for HA.
Wicksburg 21, Daleville 0: Wicksburg finished off a sweep of Class 3A, Area 3 foe Daleville, winning 21-0 Friday after taking a 13-2 win Thursday.
In Friday’s win, Jackson Glover and Sawyer Rivenbark combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Glover, the winning pitcher, worked the first two innings and struck out five. Rivenbark, who gave up the hit, pitched two innings and struck out four.
Offensively for Wicksburg, Beau Sellers was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Holden Wade had a double with two RBI. Eli Williams, Glover, Tristan Hill, Dalton Taggart and Dawson Williams all had a hit and RBI.
Jordan McDonald had a single for the lone Daleville hit.
Providence Christian 3, Trinity 2: Reed Linder allowed only two hits and two runs over six innings to help PCS beat Trinity at the FCA Tournament in Montgomery.
Abe Chancellor had a single and RBI for the Eagles, who had just four hits. Jake Smith had a RBI groundout and the Eagles other run scored on an error.
St. James 3, Providence Christian 1: Jake Smith had two doubles to highlight a four-hit Eagle attack in the loss to St. James at the FCA Tournament. Harrison Mims had a RBI ground out for the PCS run.
Slocomb 15, Cottonwood 11: The RedTops built a 15-3 lead through the top of the fourth before holding off the Bears.
Bryson Brookshire had two hits, one a double, and drove in four and Jaylen Nobles had two singles and three runs batted in for Slocomb. Jacob Spence had a double and drove in two runs and Cade Birge had a single with two RBI. Caulin Thomas added a double.
Anthony Anderson had three hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in for Cottonwood. Allen Jones and Kaidin Bedsole both had two hits and a RBI, while Ethan Gilley had two RBI.
Geneva County 16, Houston County 6: The Bulldogs finished a two-day sweep of the Lions in Class 2A, Area 2 action.
JP Beasley went 4-for-4 with a RBI and Owen Carpenter and Will Birdsong both had two hits with Carpenter driving in two runs and Birdsong one. Jackson Stewart, Caleb McCall, Holden Hunter, Parker Hughes and Chris Duncan all had a hit with two runs batted in. Birdsong, Duncan, McCall and Stewart all had a double.
Hunter Adams was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out five.
Opp 20, Greenville 1: The Bobcats had 14 hits, led by Thomas Glisson’s 3-for-3, three-RBI game. Jesse Coon and Lane Ballard both had two hits and drove in two runs with Coon hitting a home run. Tray Boutwell had a hit and drove in three runs.
Brady James pitched four of the five innings, and gave up just two hits and no earned runs, while striking out seven.
Heritage Christian 8, Pike Liberal Arts 4: Heritage scored four runs in the sixth to break a tie and beat the Patriots at the Border War Tournament in Smiths Station.
Mayes White was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Austin Spivey had a single and RBI for Pike Lib.
Pike Liberal Arts 1, Calvary Christian (Ga.) 0: On the second at-bat of the game, Drew Nelson hit a solo homer and it turned out to be the game’s only run as the Patriots won 1-0.
Nelson and Levi Sikes combined on a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. Nelson struck out 11 and allowed the one hit over five innings. Sikes earned a save, recording two scoreless and hitless innings and striking out three.
Pike Lib had only two hits – the Nelson homer and a double by Sikes.
Abbeville Christian 10, Lakeside 0: Boone Sumlar pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout with four strikeouts to lead the Generals.
Eli Seay had a double and three runs batted in and Ryan Ledford had a hit with two RBI for ACA.
Abbeville Christian 13, Crenshaw Christian 0: Cole Goodson and Haydan Nolan combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
Goodson, the winning pitcher, went four innings, striking out seven and allowing the one hit. Nolan pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Justin Murphy had three hits and drove in two runs and Boone Sumlar had two hits with three runs batted in. Dillon Mims and Conner Hutto both had two hits with Hutto driving in a run. Connor Jones had one hit and two RBI and Ryan Ledford had a single and RBI.
Late Thursday
Slocomb 3, Geneva 1: Bryson Brookshire struck out 18 and allowed only one hit to lead Slocomb in a 3-1 win over Geneva.
Brookshire, who threw 101 pitches, also didn’t walk a batter, though three Panthers reached base off errors.
Jaylen Nobles led Slocomb’s offense with two hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Josh King added a hit and RBI for the Red Tops.
Reid Wilson had a single in the fourth inning for Geneva’s lone hit.
Enterprise 6, Rehobeth 0: Jack Williams pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and only one walk on the mound and went 3-for-4 with two runs batted on offense in Enterprise’s win.
Parker Sessions added two hits and one RBI and Tristan Bartling had run-scoring hit. Logan Fleming had a RBI groundout and Will Powell a sac fly RBI.
Joe Watkins, Zach Chandler and Drew Fritsche had a single each for the Rehobeth hits.
Providence Christian 9, Alabama Christian 0: Harrison Mims threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and added a hit with two runs batted in on offense to lead the Eagles at the FCA Tournament in Montgomery.
Abe Chancellor and Clark Crowder both had had two hits with Chancellor stealing two bases and scoring two runs.
Ariton 4, Charles Henderson 2: Ariton scored two runs in the fifth to break a tie and held on for the win.
Landon Thrash and Caden Collier both had two hits and drove in two runs with Thrash earning a double and a triple for his hits. Landon Tyler also had two hits, one a triple. Jay Cook had a triple and Paxton Steed a double.
For Charles Henderson, Ben Reeves had two hits with a run batted in and Darryl Lee had a double and RBI.
Thrash was the winning pitcher, working five innings and striking out two, while allowing two runs off four hits. Nash Evans earned a save, pitching two scoreless innings with two hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Elba 18, Samson 6: John Martin Wilson had two hits and drove in four runs and Peyton McCart had two hits with three runs batted in to power Elba, which had nine players drive in a run.
Carson Wise, Paxton Wise and Patrick Whit Shehee all had two hits with one RBI with both of the Shehee hits going for doubles. Iverson Lane and Connor Burrow added a hit and RBI each. Jaden Juarez had two runs batted in and Collin Sauls one.
Braxton Brooks and Blade Davis both had three hits and a RBI for Samson. Brooks had a double and a triple among his hits. Jacob Lowery and Luke Reid both had two hits with Lowery driving in a run. Gunner Glisson and Brody Mixon added a double each.
McKenzie 10, Goshen 9: Goshen had the tying and go-ahead run on base with one out in the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the big hit and fell 10-9.
Jeff Warrick hit two doubles and drove in three runs, Bryce Williams had a single and RBI and Will Snyder had a double to lead Goshen’s offense.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 7-6, Andalusia 3-2: Dothan swept Andalusia 7-3 and 6-2.
In the opener, Tucker Bryant, Cole Ethridge, Tucker Watkins and Kinsley Lucas had two hits each to lead the win. Watkins drove in two runs and Lucas one. Eli Moore also had a RBI for Dothan. Hunter Williams, the winning pitcher, struck out six and gave up five hits and three runs over five innings.
In game two, Reagan Howard and Evan Hamilton combined to limit Andalusia to two hits and two runs. Howard, the winning pitcher, went three innings and struck out two. Hamilton, who picked up a save, pitched two innings with three strikeouts. Both allowed one run and one hit.
Offensively, Connor Cody had a double and a RBI and Haze McCorkel and Ethan Johnston both had a single and RBI for Dothan.
Rehobeth 4-4, Headland 5-1: Rehobeth split a doubleheader against Headland, losing the opener 5-4 on a walk-off hit by the Rams, but winning the second game 4-1.
In the second-game win, Jacob Adkins struck out six and scattered six hits with no earned runs. Offensively, Landon Corbin had two hits, Colby Patterson had a single and RBI and J.C. Chunney drove in two runs.
In the opener, Rehobeth was led by Loftin Dillard, who was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Martavious Edwards had two hits, one a triple, and Christian Traylor had a hit and RBI.
Opp 23, Greenville 0: Nelson Hall was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in, Andrew Danford 2-for-3 with three RBI, Zeb Green 2-for-2 with two RBI and Colby Ballard had a single and drove in four. Hall pitched a three-inning perfect game, striking out eight of nine batters.
Elba 6, Samson 2: Ty Sieving was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two runs over four innings, while striking out four. Jay Wilson and Cade Adkins both had two hits and a RBI and Brady Johnson had a hit with two RBI.
Late Thursday
Providence Christian 1-10, Enterprise 12-0: The Eagles split a doubleheader with Enterprise, losing the first game 12-1 and winning the second game 10-0.
In the opening loss, Calvin McClintock and Graham Davis had two hits each with a double for PCS. Brooks Canady and David McClurkin both had a double.
In game two, William Walker and Davis combined on a four-inning, one-hit shutout. Both pitched two innings and struck out three. Offensively, CJ Sullivan had a double and a triple with two runs batted in and Walker had two hits with one RBI. Canady had single with two RBI and McClintock had a RBI sac fly.
Elba 6, Samson 0: Colin Arnold pitched a complete game no-hitter with 11 strikeouts to power Elba.
Jordan Hammonds was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Ty Sieving was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Kaleb Mitchell was 2-for-4.
Ariton 1-1, Opp 0-4: Ariton and Opp split a doubleheader with Ariton winning the opener 1-0 and Opp the second game 4-1.
For Opp in the opener, Jake Coon, Nelson Hall and Robbie Gafford had a single each. John Helms allowed only one run on four hits and struck out nine for the Bobcats.
In game two, Colby Ballard pitched a five-inning no-hitter, allowing an unearned run. He struck out nine. Offensively, Ballard had double and a RBI and Jase Stanley and Terry Davis had a single each.
Junior High
Opp 10-20, Red Level 6-2: Opp swept Red Level 10-6 and 20-2 on Friday.
In the opener, Clay Jackson was 3-for-4 and Banks Johnson and Will Jackson both had two hits with one RBI. Nolan Brown was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out five in two innings.
In game two, Riley Day was 2-for-2 with five runs batted in, Landon Langley had a hit with two RBI and Brady Patterson had a single and RBI. Will Jackson was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two runs over two innings with one strikeout.
Opp 14, Zion Chapel 4: Landon Langley was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, Baylor Turman had a double and drove in three runs and Will Jackson had two hits and scored three runs.
Talan Wicker was the winning pitcher, pitching two hitless innings with four strikeouts.