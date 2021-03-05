Prep Baseball Roundup: Houston Academy’s Ott pitches no-hitter

In the opener, Tucker Bryant, Cole Ethridge, Tucker Watkins and Kinsley Lucas had two hits each to lead the win. Watkins drove in two runs and Lucas one. Eli Moore also had a RBI for Dothan. Hunter Williams, the winning pitcher, struck out six and gave up five hits and three runs over five innings.

In game two, Reagan Howard and Evan Hamilton combined to limit Andalusia to two hits and two runs. Howard, the winning pitcher, went three innings and struck out two. Hamilton, who picked up a save, pitched two innings with three strikeouts. Both allowed one run and one hit.

Offensively, Connor Cody had a double and a RBI and Haze McCorkel and Ethan Johnston both had a single and RBI for Dothan.

Rehobeth 4-4, Headland 5-1: Rehobeth split a doubleheader against Headland, losing the opener 5-4 on a walk-off hit by the Rams, but winning the second game 4-1.

In the second-game win, Jacob Adkins struck out six and scattered six hits with no earned runs. Offensively, Landon Corbin had two hits, Colby Patterson had a single and RBI and J.C. Chunney drove in two runs.

In the opener, Rehobeth was led by Loftin Dillard, who was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Martavious Edwards had two hits, one a triple, and Christian Traylor had a hit and RBI.