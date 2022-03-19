PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Hughes, G.W. Long defeat Rehobeth

Bryson Hughes broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to spark Class 2A No. 1 ranked G.W. Long in a 7-2 win over Rehobeth 7-2 in high school baseball action on Saturday afternoon in Skipperville.

G.W. Long (9-5) finished with 12 hits with Hayes Horne, Tanner Johnston and Brody Walker with two each, including a double. Horne and Walker both drove in a run.

Three G.W. Long pitchers limited Rehobeth to just three hits. Jackson Chancey, the winning pitcher, went four innings and allowed all three hits, while striking out six. Blayne McDaniel (two innings) and Walker (one inning) combined to allow no hits over the final three. McDaniel had three strikeouts and Walker one.

Lane Cook had a single and RBI for Rehobeth (11-3). Zach Hannah and Parker Anderson added a single each.

Carroll 9, Geneva County 5: Evan Peters struck out 10 and allowed just four runs over seven innings on the mound and had two hits on offense, including a double, for the Eagles in the win.

Stinson Draper, Charles Dilbeck and Jack Chancey had two hits each with Draper driving in two runs and Dilbeck and Chancey one each.

Mason Wimberly and Bryce Coleman both had a hit and RBI. Konner Thomas and Coleman Brauer both drove in.

Opp 15, Straughn 0: Walt Spurlin pitched a two-hit, four-inning shutout with six strikeouts to lead the Bobcats (10-4).

Terry Davis and Cody Walsh were both 2-for-3 with Davis hitting a lead-off solo homer and Walsh hitting a double and driving in two runs. Andrew Danford added a single with two RBI.

Late Thursday

G.W. Long 10-19, Elba 4-0: G.W. Long swept Elba in a Class 2A, Area 3 doubleheader, 10-4 and 19-0.

In the opener, Tanner Johnston struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings for G.W. Long. Offensively, Jackson Chancey had two hits, one a double, and Brant Brady had two singles and both drove in three runs. Hayes Horne and Cullis Kelly both had two singles with Horne driving in a run. Blayne McDaniel and Trevor Morris had a double each with McDaniel driving in two runs. Jackson Dasinger added a single and RBI.

In game two, McDaniel and Will Bush combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. McDaniel, the winning pitcher, worked three innings, allowing the one hit, while striking out four. Bush pitched two innings with three strikeouts.

Chancey had three hits, including a double and a grand slam homer, while McDaniel had three hits, one a double, with three RBI. Brady had two hits, one a double, with three RBI, while Morris and Horne both had two singles with one RBI. Kelly had a double and RBI and both Mikey Vanderheyden and Bryson Hughes had a hit and RBI.