PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jackson throws no-hitter to lead HA over Slocomb

Tucker Jackson threw a six-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks in pacing a 10-0 Houston Academy win over Slocomb in a Class 3A, Area 3 high school baseball game on Wednesday afternoon.
Jackson also excelled at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run batted in. JT Ackerman was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and both JT Pitchford and Hughes Dean were 2-for-3 with one RBI. Chapman Andrews and Griffin McGee both had a hit and a RBI. Sawyer Jones drove in one run for the Raiders.