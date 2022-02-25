PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jordan, Headland down Houston Academy

Also for PCS, Chapel Stickler was 2-for-4 with a double, Chance Smith had a double and RBI and Jake Smith had a single and RBI.

Providence Christian 2, Enterprise 1: In a Thursday night game, the Eagles won on a bases-loaded error in the bottom of the seventh on Win Brock’s pop up.

Harrison Mims had two singles and Jake Smith had a double and RBI on offense. Matt Dave Snell was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief and allowing just one hit and no runs. Mims went the first five innings and struck out 10 and allowed just three hits and a run.

Wicksburg 9, Cottonwood 2: Drew Colon struck out 12 and scattered six hits and two runs over seven innings to lead the Panther win.

Eli Williams was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Jackson Glover had a hit and two RBI.

For Cottonwood, Eli Jones had two hits, one a double, and Allen Jones hit a solo homer. Kaden Bedsole was the losing pitcher, allowing two earned runs over four innings and striking out two.