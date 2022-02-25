PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Jordan, Headland down Houston Academy

Reigh Jordan fired a three-hitter over seven innings, allowing just one unearned run and striking out nine with two walks in Headland’s 8-1 win over Houston Academy on Friday night in high school baseball action.
Tanner Taylor led the Rams’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Jordan had two hits, while Eliot Griffin had a hit and drove in three runs. Trey Scott and Trent Weatherly added a single and RBI each.
For Houston Academy, Tucker Jackson had two singles and Wade Shelley one single.
Sheldon Ott pitched five innings, striking out nine and allowing six hits and four runs. Shelley pitched 2/3 of an inning and Boland Dykes 1/3 and both had one strikeout.
Dale County 18, Pike County 0: Kade Smith and Cole Weed had three hits each and Grant Horne had a two-run homer and a RBI sac fly to lead Dale County.
Christian Ross and Aiden Wright added RBI singles.
Horne and Brady Lewis combined on a three-inning one hitter. Horne struck out two and Lewis four.
Gulf Shores 11, Providence Christian 8: Frank Wells was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Harrison Mims was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Eagles in the loss.
Also for PCS, Chapel Stickler was 2-for-4 with a double, Chance Smith had a double and RBI and Jake Smith had a single and RBI.
Providence Christian 2, Enterprise 1: In a Thursday night game, the Eagles won on a bases-loaded error in the bottom of the seventh on Win Brock’s pop up.
Harrison Mims had two singles and Jake Smith had a double and RBI on offense. Matt Dave Snell was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief and allowing just one hit and no runs. Mims went the first five innings and struck out 10 and allowed just three hits and a run.
Wicksburg 9, Cottonwood 2: Drew Colon struck out 12 and scattered six hits and two runs over seven innings to lead the Panther win.
Eli Williams was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Jackson Glover had a hit and two RBI.
For Cottonwood, Eli Jones had two hits, one a double, and Allen Jones hit a solo homer. Kaden Bedsole was the losing pitcher, allowing two earned runs over four innings and striking out two.
Cottonwood 7, Dale County 6: On Thursday night, Ry Andrews had a single, several sacrifice flies and drove in five runs for the Bears, while Ethan Gilley and Dylan McCardle both had two singles.
Austin Miller was the winning pitcher, striking out five over four innings. Braylon Morris picked up a save, striking out three in the final inning.
Hits for Heroes Tournament
Slocomb 23, Geneva County 2: Slocomb scored 13 runs in the first inning in the rout.
Bryson Brookshire led the onslaught with two triples, two walks and seven runs batted in. Cade Birge was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, Jacob Spence had a hit and three RBI, Evan Sorrells had a hit with two RBI and Jaylen Nobles was 1-for-1 with two walks, one RBI, four runs and four stolen bases. Wyatt Reeder added a hit and RBI.
Parker Hughes had a hit and drove in two runs for Geneva County.
Brookshire struck out six and allowed two hits over two innings for Slocomb.
Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament
Shelby County 9, Opp 7: Ethan Cox was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead Opp’s offense.
Terry Davis, Zavier Phillips and Robbie Gafford all had two singles each.
Holtville 12, Opp 9: Robbie Gafford was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored to lead Opp. Ethan Cox added two singles and Cody Walsh had a single and two RBI.
Junior Varsity
Headland 7, Houston Academy 2: For Houston Academy, Chase King had two singles and Brayden Eubanks, Bryce Dykes, Ty Morris and Martin Andre had a single each.
New Brockton 11-3, Luverne 1-1: New Brockton swept Luverne in a doubleheader 11-1 and 3-1, capped by Dalton Holloway’s second-game five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Dawson Peacock was the winning pitcher in the opener, allowing just two hits over three innings and striking out seven. Jacob Fisher had a hit and RBI and Peacock had a hit and two runs scored.
In game two, Peacock had a hit and RBI and Holloway had a hit for the Gamecock offense.