Prep Baseball Roundup: Kinston advances to state quarterfinal for first time in 19 years

The last time the Kinston Bulldog baseball team reached the state quarterfinals, none of its current players were born yet.

On Thursday, the current Bulldog players made history, earning the program’s state quarterfinal appearance in 19 years, sweeping Winterboro in a doubleheader in central Talladega County to win the best-of-three series.

Kinston won both games 8-3 to reach next week’s Class 1A state semifinals. The Bulldogs will play at home against the winner of the Berry-Brantley series. It will be Kinston’s first quarterfinal appearance since the 2002 reached that round before losing to G.W. Long.

In the opening 8-3 win, Kinston seized a 7-0 lead by the third inning and stayed in control.

J.W. Mikel and C.J. Lunsford both had two hits with Lunsford driving in a run. Hunter Hughes had only one hit, but drove in four runs – two on a pair of sac flies, one on a ground out and one on a single.

Cale Sumblin had a RBI single, Tripp Hawthorne a RBI ground out and Owe Patterson had a run batted on a bases-loaded walk, one of four Patterson drew in the game.

Sumblin picked up the pitching win, striking out eight and allowing only one hit and one run over 5 1/3 innings. Patterson pitched the last 1 2/3 and had one strikeout.