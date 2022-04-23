PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Late rallies not enough for Providence, New Brockton

Providence Christian’s furious late rally from an eight-run deficit feel just short Saturday as the Eagles lost to the Trinity Wildcats 10-9 in a decisive third game of a AHSAA Class 3A baseball series in Montgomery.

Behind a six-run fifth, the host Wildcats built a 10-2 lead, but the Eagles scored six runs in the top of the sixth and added a run in the seventh to close the gap to 10-9. The Eagles had runners at first and third with only one out, but two infield fly outs ended the game.

The teams split on Friday with PCS winning the opener 7-0 and Trinity the second game 15-3.

Providence Christian, ranked seventh in the state, finishes with a 20-12 record, while No. 2 ranked Trinity (25-5) advances to the second round.

In Saturday’s game, Win Brock had a two-run single and a RBI sac fly for Providence. Jake Smith and Frank Wells both had a run-scoring double and Matt Dave Snell and Chapel Stickler had a RBI single each. CJ Sullivan drove in a run on a ground out.

New Brockton eliminated: A late New Brockton rally fall short as the Gamecocks lost to Thomasville 13-9 in a Class 3A playoff series’ third game on Saturday in Thomasville.

The loss eliminated the Gamecocks, who finished with a 14-13 record.

Thomasville scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 5-5 tie to go up 13-5. The Gamecocks, though, scored four runs in the top of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with the bases loaded before a fly out ended the game.

Colton McClenny belted a three-run homer, while Drew Cashin had a run-scoring double and Payton Green, Gabe Herrington and Riley Simmons all had a RBI single for New Brockton. Green had two hits and Dawson Peacock drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

On Friday, the teams split with the Gamecocks winning the opener 6-2 and the Tigers taking the second game 11-0.

In the first game, Drew Cashin struck out 12 and allowed just six hits and two runs, only one earned, over seven innings for New Brockton. Offensively, Payton Green had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in one run. Riley Simmons had two hits, one a double, with two RBI. Cashin delivered a two-run double and Jackson Lawson had a RBI ground out.

In the second game, the Gamecocks were shutout on five hits. Kaden Cupp had two singles and Simmons had a double.

Late Friday Night

Class 2A

Ariton 13-2, Thorsby 1-0: After winning the opener 13-1, Ariton scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a scoreless tie in the second game in a 2-0 win to take the series Friday in Thorsby.

Ariton (16-14) hosts Ranburne in the second round next week.

Pitching carried Ariton. In the opener, Paxton Steed allowed only five hits and one run over six innings, while striking out six and walking five. In game two, Phenix Griffin and Coleman Bragg combined on a seven-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Griffin, the winning pitcher, gave up the two hits over six innings and struck out eight. Bragg earned a save in the last inning, striking out one.

In game two, Ariton had only four hits, including a double by Griffin and a RBI single from Hughes Hammock. In the opener, Caden Collier was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in and Lawson Leger was 3-for-5 to lead Ariton. Connor Thrash, Landon Tyler, Griffin, Dalton Murphy and Steed all had a hit and RBI each.

Fayetteville 11-9, Geneva County 1-4: The Bulldogs’ season ended with a home series loss to Fayetteville, 11-1, 9-4.

In the opening loss, Geneva County had only three hits – a double by Owen Carpenter and singles by Chris Duncan and Caden Hutchings. Hunter Adams drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.

In game two, Adams had two singles, Chandler Enfinger had a run-scoring double and Holden Hunter a RBI single. JP Beasley drove in a run on a ground out.

Class 4A

Geneva 7-7, Oak Grove 3-2: Geneva advanced to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs with a doubleheader sweep at Oak Grove, 7-3 and 7-2.

The Panthers (12-5) host Bibb County in the second round.

In the opener, Geneva scored four runs in the top of the first and maintained the lead the rest of the way. Preston Garner and Tayshun McReynolds both had three hits with Garner earning a double and driving in a run. Robert Wilson added two hits and two runs batted in and Dylan Key had a single with two RBI.

Michael Moore picked up the pitching win, scattering five hits over five innings and giving up three runs. He struck out two. Key worked the last two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

In game two, Geneva got off to another fast start, scoring two in the bottom of the first and three in the third in a 7-2 win. The Panthers had only three hits in the game, but capitalized on six errors and 10 walks from Oak Grove. Key and Wilson had a hit and RBI each. Talan Johnson had the other hit. Trent Spann and Garner had a RBI each.

Trent Smith went five innings for the pitching win, striking out five, while allowing four hits and two runs. Ryan Jackson pitched the last two innings and had two strikeouts.

Class 5A

Headland 14-6, Marbury 3-3: After winning the opener 14-3, the Rams scored four runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 3-2 deficit to win the second game 6-3 and finish off a sweep over Marbury.

The third-ranked Rams (20-2) host Elberta in the second round of the playoffs next weekend.

In the second-game win, Tanner Taylor and Karson Reinhardt both had two hits, with a double, and drove in a run and Reigh Jordan added two singles. Trey Scott had a single and two runs batted in and Mason Steele and Parker Littlefield both had a single and RBI.

Taylor struck out 10 over seven innings and allowed four hits and all three runs were unearned.

In the opener, Reinhardt was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in and Trent Weatherly had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Steele added a double with two RBI and Scott had a single and RBI.

Jordan struck out seven over six innings, scattering six hits. He gave up three runs, but only one was earned.

Holtville 5-4, Rehobeth 4-0: Rehobeth’s season ended with a road series loss to second ranked Holtville, 5-4 and 4-0.

In the opener, Zach Hannah, Lane Cook and Parker Perry all had two hits for the Rebels. Shelton Arroyo had a single and RBI and Matt Hannah drove in two runs. Zach Hannah pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits, but walked six. He gave up five runs, only three earned. He struck out three. Jake Franklin pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.

In game two, the Rebels were shutout on two hits – a single each by Parker Anderson and Matt Hannah.

Regular Season

Abbeville Christian downs Pataula Charter

Abbeville Christian’s baseball team defeated Pataula Charter Academy (Ga.) on Friday, taking a 6-1 win in Edison, Ga.

Justin Murphy, Brandon Early and Cole Goodson had two hits each with Goodson driving in two runs. Murphy had a triple among his hits. Connor Jones had a double and two RBI and Reid Quincy had a single and RBI.

Murphy was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing just two hits and one run. He struck out two and walked five. Titus McCreight pitched three innings of shutout ball with three hits allowed and three strikeouts.