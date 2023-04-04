Brody Lindsey struck out 10 and allowed only two runs and four hits and Blake Wynn hit a tie-breaking homer in the third inning as Dothan earned a 3-2 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Prattville on Tuesday at the Dothan High campus.

The Wolves improved to 14-12 overall and to 3-0 in area play. The teams meet again Thursday in Prattville.

Wynn went 3-for-3, including a solo homer in the third that broke a tie and gave the Wolves a 3-2 lead. Lindsey made the margin hold up, retiring 15 of the last 16 batters from the fourth inning on, allowing just one walk.

Kinglsey Lucas had a run-scoring double and Max Conley a RBI single in the first inning for the other Dothan runs.

Enterprise 13, Jeff Davis 1: The trio of Austin Acreman, Kyle Hakel and Drew Shiver combined on a five-inning one-hitter and 13 strikeouts for the Wildcats in a Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Acreman went two hitless innings, striking out four and walking one. Hakel pitched two innings, allowing a run, a hit and two walks, while striking out six. Shiver pitched the last inning, recording three strikeouts.

Offensively, Tristin Leib had a double, single and three runs batted in and Dylan Grantham had two singles and a run batted in. Tal Sessions had a single with two RBI, Pittman Hall had a triple and RBI and Tysen Cole, Seth Reynolds-Graham and Austin Chappell all had a hit and RBI.

Providence Christian 11-9, Northside Methodist 1-6: The Eagles swept the Class 3A, Area 3 doubleheader, 11-1 and 9-6.

In the opener, Chapel Stickler was 4-for-4 with a run batted in, while Brooks Canady had two doubles and Reid Farris had two singles with a RBI for PCS. Harrison Mims drove in two runs.

Mims earned the pitching win, striking out 10 and allowing only one run and five hits in six innings.

Ethan McMahen drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Harrison Hicks for NMA.

In game two, Stickler had a double, single and two runs batted in, Win Brock hit a two-run homer and Matt Dave Snell had a single and a double. Porter Dykes had a run-scoring single and Andrew Owen had a RBI.

Brock picked up the pitching win, going 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and giving up three hits and three runs. Canady, in relief of Roman Banner, earned a one-out save in the seventh inning.

For NMA, McMahen drove in four runs – two off a double, one off a sacrifice fly and one on a fielder’s choice. John Michael Mordecai added a RBI single.

Ariton 13, Rehobeth 7: Ariton broke the game open behind an eight-run second inning but had to score fourth in the sixth to pull away from the rallying Rebels.

Lawson Leger had three hits, including a run-scoring single, and Connor Thrash and Dalton Murphy both had two hits with Murphy driving in runs on a bases loaded hit by pitch and a walk. Paxton Steed had a two-run double, Phenix Griffin a solo homer and both Landon Tyler and Lawson Leger had a run-scoring single. Caden Collier had a RBI on two bases-loaded walks.

Coleman Bragg was the winning pitcher, working 2 1/3 innings in relief with three strikeouts. Austin Evans earned a save, pitching the last 2 2/3 innings and striking out three.

For Rebobeth, Jake Franklin had three hits, including two doubles, and JW Bass had two hits and both had a run-scoring double and a run-scoring single. Luke Odom and Heath Mathison both had a run-scoring single and JC Chumney had a RBI ground out. Hunter Gibson had two hits.

Slocomb 6, Rehobeth 5: Bryson Brookshire’s run-scoring single in the top of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie and helped the RedTops take the win.

Brookshire finished with three hits and three runs batted in, while Maddox King and Brody Campbell both had two hits. Jaxon Langham and Braylon Miller had a RBI each.

Hunter Gibson had two hits, one a double, and a RBI and Jake Franklin had a double with two runs batted in for Rehobeth.

G.W. Long 8, New Brockton 5: Cullis Kelly had two singles and drove in four runs, while Hayes Horne and Cohen Pritchett both had a double and single and Grant Watson two singles for G.W. Long.

Brant Brady and AJ Dyson both had a RBI sacrifice fly and Brody Walker also drove in a run.

Bryson Hughes was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings and scattering seven hits. Dyson earned a save with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

For New Brockton, Jaxon Whitworth had three hits and three runs batted in and Payton Green had a two-run double.

Wicksburg 18, Samson 3: Maddox Burkhardt had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in five runs, while Gabe Glover, Drew Colon, Tyler Campbell and Seth Williams all had two hits with Campbell driving in three runs, Colon two and Williams one for Wicksburg in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Trey Summers was 3-for-3 and Mason Burkhardt had a single with three runs batted in as the Panthers had 17 hits in the win. Cole Shoupe also had a RBI.

Colon was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in four hitless and scoreless innings.

Jacob Branch had a double and RBI for Samson.

Cottonwood 12-14, Geneva County 0-0: Braylon Morris pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the opener and Austyn Miller a five-inning two-hitter in the second game as the Bears swept the Class 2A, Area 3 doubleheader.

Morris struck out nine and walked two in his performance, while Miller struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

Offensively in the opener, Klete Meadows had three hits and two runs batted in, while both Dylan McCardle and Miller had two hits (one a triple) with a RBI. Ethan McNeill had a two-run single and Kaiden Bedsole had a hit and RBI.

In game two, Bedsole had two doubles and a RBI, Meadows had two singles with two runs batted in and Morris had a double, single and two RBI. Miller had two runs batted in and Ethan Gilley had a RBI single. Ry Andrews also had a RBI.

JD Shepard and Joseph Kelly had a single each for the two Geneva County.

Charles Henderson 5, Kinston 3: Five Trojan pitchers combined on a five-hitter with eight strikeouts in the win.

Bradley Prestwood, the second of the five, picked up the win, working two hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Damien Hart, the final pitcher, earned a save with two strikeouts in the last inning. Connor Jones, Will Jones and Blake Lowery all pitched one hitless and scoreless inning.

Parker Adams and Kellen Stewart both had two hits, while Hart had a two-run single for CHHS.

For Kinston, Owen Patterson had two hits and CJ Lunsford had a RBI single.

Pike Liberal Arts 3, Lincoln (Fla.) 2: Luke Barron struck out seven and allowed only three hits and two unearned runs for Pike Liberal Arts.

Payne Jeffcoat and John Lott both had two hits with one run batted in and Cole Garrott had a single and RBI for the Patriots.

Chambers Academy 8, Abbeville Christian 6: The Generals led 5-2, but the host Rebels scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to knock off ACA in an AISA Class AA, Region 1, Area 1 contest in LaFayette.

Boone Sumlar earned a two-run double and Connor Jones had two hits, including a solo home run, to spark ACA. Justin Murphy and Connor Hutto both had two hits with Hutto hitting a run-scoring single. Cole Goodson had a RBI sac fly and Ridge Crawford drove in a run on a sacrifice.

Wiregrass Kings 15, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 0: Zach Crisler pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks for the Kings.

Zane Alford and Crisler both had two hits with three runs batted in. Riley Treadaway had two hits with one RBI and Jake Thompson had two hits. Zeke Alford and Riley Smith had a hit and RBI each.