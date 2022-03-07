PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lowery strikes out 10 in Samson win

Josh Lowery struck out 10 in a complete-game pitching effort in Samson’s 6-3 win over Goshen on Monday.

Coe Kelly had two singles with one RBI, Jacob Branch had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run, while Brodey Mixon had two doubles to lead the offense. Luke Reid had a RBI double and Braxton Brooks a RBI sac fly.

Dale County 22, Houston County 0: Aiden Cain and Kyler Barron combined on a no-hitter.

Cain threw two innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. Barron threw two innings with three strikeouts.

Cole Weed, Jessie Pelham and Kade Smith had two hits each. Cain, Aiden Wright, and Carson Causey all had two-run doubles. Grant Horne had a two-run single.