 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lowery strikes out 10 in Samson win
0 Comments

PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lowery strikes out 10 in Samson win

  • 0
bb

Josh Lowery struck out 10 in a complete-game pitching effort in Samson’s 6-3 win over Goshen on Monday.

Coe Kelly had two singles with one RBI, Jacob Branch had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run, while Brodey Mixon had two doubles to lead the offense. Luke Reid had a RBI double and Braxton Brooks a RBI sac fly.

Dale County 22, Houston County 0: Aiden Cain and Kyler Barron combined on a no-hitter.

Cain threw two innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. Barron threw two innings with three strikeouts.

Cole Weed, Jessie Pelham and Kade Smith had two hits each. Cain, Aiden Wright, and Carson Causey all had two-run doubles. Grant Horne had a two-run single.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert