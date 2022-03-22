PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: McDaniel throws one-hitter for G.W. Long

In the Gulf Coast Classic at Orange Beach on Tuesday, Blayne McDaniel threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in going the distance for the Rebels during a 9-0 win over Boaz on Tuesday.

Brant Brady had three singles, a double and three RBIs and McDaniel had a single, double and an RBI.

Jackson Chancey had a single, double and two RBIs, Jackson Dasinger had two singles and an RBI, Brody Walker drove in a run with a sac fly and Tanner Johnston and Cullis Kelly each singled.

On Monday, Walker allowed just two hits over five innings with six strikeouts and also had a triple and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over Fort Smith Northside (Ark.).

Trevor Morris had three singles and an RBI, Chancey had a single and double, Hayes Horne singled in two runs, Brady doubled in a run, Mikey Vanderheyden singled in a run and Dasinger had two RBIs.