Prep baseball roundup: Morris throws no-hitter for Cottonwood

Russell County won the opening between the two on Tuesday 8-2, giving the teams a split in the area games.

In Eufaula’s win on Thursday, Hess Horne picked up the pitching with a complete-game effort, scattering seven hits and four runs with three runs earned. He struck out three and walked two. Horne was also 2-for-3 with one RBI. Brody Ingram had a hit and RBI and Browning Anderson also drove in a run.

Russell County scored four in the top of the first and Eufaula scored three in the bottom of the first and three in second before pitching shut the game down.

In game two, Eufaula had only three hits – two from Horne, who also drove in a run. Ingram had a single for the other hit.

Late Thursday

Junior Varsity

Dothan 4-4, Providence Christian 2-11: Dothan and Providence Christian split in baseball action Thursday with Dothan winning the opener 4-2 and Providence the second game 11-4.

In the opener, Eli Moore had two hits and Cole Ethridge had a RBI single, while Evan Hamilton and Cole Hewitt combined on the pitching for Dothan. For PCS, Trey Bradley had a RBI ground out and Frank Wells had a double.