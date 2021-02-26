Prep baseball roundup: Morris throws no-hitter for Cottonwood

Brody Morris pitched a seven-inning complete game no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead Cottonwood to a 3-0 win over Pike County on Friday in high school baseball action.
Morris walked two to prevent a perfect game.
Offensively for Cottonwood, Morris had a RBI single and Klete Meadows and Ethan Gilley had a single each.
Wicksburg 16, New Brockton 3: Beau Sellers had a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs in powering the Panthers to the win.
The Panthers scored eight runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Jackson Glover had two hits and an RBI. Zeke Kelly and Eli Williams each had a double. Holden Wade had a hit and three RBIs and Jacob Cox drove in two runs with a hit.
Sawyer Rivenbark pitched two innings and allowed two hits with three strikeouts, while Dawson Williams pitched three innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
Geneva County 4, Slocomb 1: Owen Cook struck out 12 and scattered 10 hits and a walk to give up only one run in a win over Slocomb in the Geneva County Tournament.
Caleb McCall and Hunter Adams had a double each and Holden Hunter, Chris Duncan and Grayson Bell had a single each for Geneva County.
Jaylen Nobles went 3-for-4 and Caulin Thomas and Josh King had two hits each for Slocomb.
Providence Christian sweeps: The Eagles beat Fairview 9-0 in the first game of a doubleheader and 13-1 in the second game.
In the opener, Harrison Mims threw a three-hitter and struck out five over six innings.
Matt Dave Snell had two hits and an RBI, Frank Wells had two hits and Clark Crowder doubled in a run.
In Game 2, Jake Smith went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, double and single. Win Brock had two triples, Abe Chancellor had a triple and single and Reed Linder doubled.
Chancellor didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in three innings of work. Crowder and Sammy Farris each worked an inning on the mound and didn’t allow a hit.
Abbeville Christian 8, Edgewood Academy 7: Dylan Mims had a walk-off double to drive in the winning run for the Generals, who plated four runs in the sixth inning to claim the victory.
Brandon Early had two hits and two RBIs, while Mims and Jake Hamilton each had a hit and two RBIs.
Ryan Ledford pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and had 10 strikeouts in getting the win.
Geneva 15, Samson 0: Ryan Jackson allowed just two hits in the five-inning win and struck out eight.
Rhett Shiver had two hits and four RBIs, Evan Griffin doubled in two runs, while Preston Garner, Dylan Key, Gabe Mills and Tim McReynolds each had two hits and an RBI.
UMS-Wright 6, Opp 5: UMS-Wright won the game in the bottom of the 10th inning.
For Opp, Ethan Cox, Jesse Coon, Brady James, Hal Smithart and Cody Walsh each drove in a run.
Walsh had three hits.
Red Level 18, Kinston 9: J.W. Mikel had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Owen Patterson had two hits.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 2, Central 0: Hunter Williams scattered three hits and struck out seven in getting the win.
Cole Ethridge had a hit for Dothan, which scored both runs in the fourth inning.
Cottonwood 4, Pike County 1: Braylon Morris and Ethan Simmons combined on a two-hitter over five innings to lead the Bears.
Morris, the winning pitcher, went three innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits. Simmons pitched two perfect innings for a save.
Offensively, Austin Miller had two singles and two runs batted in and Taylor McCord had a triple. Kaden Bedsole and Ethan McNeil added a single each.
Late Thursday
Varsity
Enterprise 3, Charles Henderson 2: Noah Loy’s two-run single in the fifth put Enterprise in front and the Wildcats held off a last-inning rally effort by Charles Henderson for a 3-2 win.
Loy, who also had a RBI double in the third, put EHS up 3-2 with his fifth-inning hit.
Charles Henderson loaded the bases a hit and two walks in the seventh inning, but Wildcat pitcher Owen Burrow got a ground out to end the game for Enterprise (5-2).
Logan Fleming picked up the win, working five innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out and walking four each. Austin Acreman pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out three and giving up one hit. Burrow picked up a save in the final inning.
Charles Henderson also had good pitching as Darryl Lee struck out seven and gave up three runs, only one earned, and six hits over six innings. He did walk five. Cam Foley pitched one inning of relief and struck out three with one hit allowed.
Cobie Cantlow had two hits and Bailey Sparrow and Foley had a hit and RBI for CHHS.
Eufaula 5-2, Russell County 4-7: Eufaula won a Class 6A, Region 3 game over Russell County 5-4 before losing 7-2 in the second game, a potential tiebreaker for the playoffs.
Russell County won the opening between the two on Tuesday 8-2, giving the teams a split in the area games.
In Eufaula’s win on Thursday, Hess Horne picked up the pitching with a complete-game effort, scattering seven hits and four runs with three runs earned. He struck out three and walked two. Horne was also 2-for-3 with one RBI. Brody Ingram had a hit and RBI and Browning Anderson also drove in a run.
Russell County scored four in the top of the first and Eufaula scored three in the bottom of the first and three in second before pitching shut the game down.
In game two, Eufaula had only three hits – two from Horne, who also drove in a run. Ingram had a single for the other hit.
Late Thursday
Junior Varsity
Dothan 4-4, Providence Christian 2-11: Dothan and Providence Christian split in baseball action Thursday with Dothan winning the opener 4-2 and Providence the second game 11-4.
In the opener, Eli Moore had two hits and Cole Ethridge had a RBI single, while Evan Hamilton and Cole Hewitt combined on the pitching for Dothan. For PCS, Trey Bradley had a RBI ground out and Frank Wells had a double.
In game two, PCS scored 10 runs in the first inning and finished with 12 hits overall. Win Brock had two doubles and three runs batted in, Andrew Owen had two singles with a RBI and Porter Dykes had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Wells had a double and a RBI. Mason Colley, Reid Farris and Rylan Banner pitched for PCS. Calvin McClintock, Brooks Canady, Tyler O’Bryan, Seth Clack and CJ Sullivan added a single each.