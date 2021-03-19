Prep baseball roundup: New Brockton’s Cashin strikes out 17 in Gamecock win

Drew Cashin struck out 17 batters and allowed just two hits in New Brockton’s 8-3 win over Zion Chapel Friday night in high school baseball action.
Cashin recorded all but four outs via a strikeout. He did not give up an earned run.
Kaden Cupp, Colton McClenny, Joshua Gutierrez and Cashin had a single and RBI for New Brockton.
For Zion Chapel, Paden Boothe had a single and RBI and Stetson Adcock had a single.
Providence Christian 15, Slocomb 4: The Eagles finished off a two-day sweep of their Class 3A, Area 3 rivals, winning 15-4.
The Eagles had 13 hits with five players with two each – Jake Smith, Clark Crowder, Abe Chancellor, Frank Wells and Win Brock. Both of Wells’ hits were doubles. Smith drove in three runs, Crowder and Wells two each and Chancellor and Brock one each. Reed Linder and Matthew Morris both added a hit and RBI each.
For Slocomb, Jaylen Nobles had two singles and Caulin Thomas had a single with two runs batted in.
Opp 17-14, Pike County 1-0: Tanner Burlison struck out nine and allowed only one hit and one run over five innings in the opener and Tanner Hall allowed struck out five and pitched a three-inning one-hit shutout in the second game of the Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader.
In the opener, Ethan Cox was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs batted in and Cody Walsh and Peyton Ellis both had two hits with three runs batted in. Jesse Coon had two hits and two RBI and Tray Boutwell and Burlison had two hits each with Boutwell driving in a run. Brady James added a double and RBI.
Ryan Tidwell had a double for the lone hit for Pike County.
In game two, Boutwell and Chandler Pyron both had a hit with two runs batted in. James, Walsh and Thomas Glisson all had a hit and RBI.
Omari Barrow had a single for Pike County’s lone hit.
Goshen 14, Highland Home 4: Peyton Stamey had two hits and drove in four runs and Andrew Galloway had three singles to lead Goshen. Tyler McLendon had two hits and Carson Williams, Nicholas Walters and Bryce Williams had a single and RBI each.
Stamey gave up just four hits and one earned run with four strikeouts over five innings.
Macon East 10, Abbeville Christian 3: At the Macon East Tournament, the Generals fell to the host team 10-3. Connor Jones and Ryan Ledford had two hits with Ledford with a double and a RBI. Jake Hamilton added a two-run single.
Junior High
Providence Christian 13, Northside Methodist 1: Eleven guys had a hit for PCS, led by Brooks Canady’s three-hit performance.
Carson Driggers and John Martin Byrd had two hits each with Driggers driving in two runs. Will Price had a double and a RBI and Parker Hall, David McClurkin and Pearce Boone all had a hit and RBI each. Nicholas Morton, Graham Davis, Mason Gandy and Kade Sanders added a single each.
Sanders allowed only two hits and a run over 3 1/3 innings. He had two strikeouts.
G.W. Long 4-4, Ariton 3-3: G.W. Long won both games 4-3 over Ariton.
In the opener, Blayne Wood had a double and a single and Will Bush, Cohen Pritchett and AJ Dyson all had two hits each to lead G.W. Long. Bryson McCrae had a single.
For Ariton in the opener, Jessie Pelham had two singles and Keldon Singleton had a single.
In game two, Wood squeezed home McCrae for the game-winning run. Dyson had two hits, while Bush and McCrae had a double each and Eben Pritchett had a single.
For Ariton, Pelham had two singles and Myles Tyler and Dalton Murphy had a single each.
Late Thursday
Varsity
Houston Academy 2, Rehobeth 1: Hughes Dean stroked a single up the middle to score J.T. Ackerman to give Houston Academy a 2-1 walk-off nine-inning win over Rehobeth Thursday night.
Ackerman singled to open the ninth and moved to third on a wild pickoff attempt. He then scored on Dean’s hit.
Pitching dominated on both sides. For HA, J.T. Pitchford started and went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and four hits, while striking out two, before Tucker Jackson, the winning pitcher, went the last 2 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed. Parker Anderson went seven plus innings for Rehobeth, striking out nine and allowing a run on five hits. Zach Hannah pitched an inning plus, striking out two and allowing just two hits and one run.
Jackson was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Pitchford, Sheldon Ott, Dean, Walker Elliott and Ackerman had a hit each for HA.
For Rehobeth, Tanner Wells and Luke Strickland had a double each, while Joel Watkins had a RBI single and Zach Chandler a single.
Charles Henderson 14, Brantley 9: Charles Henderson scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away from a 9-8 lead.
Darryl Lee and Damien Hart were both 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Hart hit a homer and Lee had two doubles. JB Sanders, Adrian Cardwell and Will Templin all had two hits and two runs batted in. Cardwell hit a home run. Ben Reeves also had two hits.
Brady Huner was the winning pitcher, going five innings. He struck out six.
Straughn 14-16, Geneva 4-11: Geneva fell 14-4 and 16-11 in a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader at Straughn.
In the second game, Timothy McReynolds had three hits, Reed Wilson two singles and three runs batted in and Ryan Jackson and Tayshun McReynolds both had two hits with McReynolds driving in a run. Preston Garner added a hit and two RBI and Trent Spann drove in two runs.
In the opener, Reed Wilson had a two-run single, Spann had a double and a RBI off a bases-loaded walk and Jackson had a single and a RBI on a ground out.
Opp 24, Pike County 0: Brady James and Tray Boutwell combined on a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts as the Bobcats won the Class 3A, Area 4 contest.
James pitched four hitless and scoreless innings and struck out nine, while Boutwell struck out three in the final inning. Both pitchers walked two batters.
James drove in a career-high five runs with a single and two walks. Ethan Cox was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and a career high five runs scored. Boutwell had a single and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 5, Hooper Academy 4: Conner Jones’ run-scoring double with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Abbeville Christian a walk-off 5-4 win over Hooper Academy at the Macon East Tournament.
Jones’ hit scored Justin Murphy, who singled to lead off the sixth and moved to second on a Brandon Early sacrifice.
Jones and Dillon Mims both finished with two hits and two runs batted in and Connor Hutto also had two hits. Murphy added a RBI off a ground out.
Hutto was the winning pitcher, earning seven of his eight outs in his 2 2/3 relief innings off strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit or run and walked two.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 1, Rehobeth 1 (tie): The JV game was called at the end of regulation at 1-1.
For Houston Academy, Will Wells had a double and Brayden Eubanks had a RBI single to score pinch runner Chase King. Wyatt Shelley, Jeb Daughtrey and Cam Dyer added a single each.
For Rehobeth, Colby Patterson had two singles and Brody White a single.
HA’s Griffin McGee and Rehobeth’s White went all seven innings on the mound. McGee struck out nine, while giving up only three hits and a run. White struck out eight and allowed just five hits and a run.
Opp 15, Pike County 0: Andrew Danford, Colby Ballard and Nelson Hall combined on a perfect game, striking out all nine Pike County batters.