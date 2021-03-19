Prep baseball roundup: New Brockton’s Cashin strikes out 17 in Gamecock win

Varsity

Houston Academy 2, Rehobeth 1: Hughes Dean stroked a single up the middle to score J.T. Ackerman to give Houston Academy a 2-1 walk-off nine-inning win over Rehobeth Thursday night.

Ackerman singled to open the ninth and moved to third on a wild pickoff attempt. He then scored on Dean’s hit.

Pitching dominated on both sides. For HA, J.T. Pitchford started and went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and four hits, while striking out two, before Tucker Jackson, the winning pitcher, went the last 2 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed. Parker Anderson went seven plus innings for Rehobeth, striking out nine and allowing a run on five hits. Zach Hannah pitched an inning plus, striking out two and allowing just two hits and one run.

Jackson was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Pitchford, Sheldon Ott, Dean, Walker Elliott and Ackerman had a hit each for HA.

For Rehobeth, Tanner Wells and Luke Strickland had a double each, while Joel Watkins had a RBI single and Zach Chandler a single.

Charles Henderson 14, Brantley 9: Charles Henderson scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away from a 9-8 lead.