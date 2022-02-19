 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: New Brockton wins two
0 Comments

PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: New Brockton wins two

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
baseball

New Brockton defeated Houston County 23-0 and Northside Methodist Academy 7-3 on Saturday in high school baseball action.

In the win over Houston County, Jaxon Whitworth went 3-for-4 with eight RBIs. He had a three-run triple, two-run double, two-run single and walked with the bases loaded. He also got the win on the mound.

Payton Green went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jackson Lawson went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

In the win over NMA, Kaden Cupp went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Green went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Brayson Carr went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Hunter White got the win on the mound.

Opp splits: Opp defeated Reeltown 11-0 Saturday and lost to Elmore County 9-8.

In the win, Cody Walsh had a single, home run and four RBIs, Ethan Cox had a single, double and two RBIs and Zavier Phillips singled in two runs.

Tanner Hall got the win.

In the loss, Robbie Gafford had a single, triple and two RBIs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert