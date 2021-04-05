Prep baseball roundup: NMA defeats Marianna 9-8

Northside Methodist Academy scored a run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Gant Underwood and the Knights held on for a 9-8 win over Marianna on Monday in high school baseball action.

Underwood had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Carson Dykes had a hit and two RBIs and Cason Eubanks drove in a run with two hits. Landon Johnson had a hit and an RBI and Jack Ray had an RBI. Tyler Grantham had three hits.

Underwood got the win and Eubanks the save.

Dothan 10, Geneva County 1: Bauer Sharp had two hits, including a double, and drove in five runs for the Wolves.

Mark Padilla and Blake Wynn each had two hits and two RBIs.

Brooks Olive went the distance on the mound, scattering three hits and recording 12 strikeouts.

For Geneva County, Evan Sorrells had a hit and an RBI.

Headland 11, Houston Academy 6: Reigh Jordan had two hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs for the Rams.

Nate Aplin and Tanner Raybon each had a hit and two RBIs, while Eliot Griffin and Mason Steele each had an RBI. Jake Johnson earned two hits.