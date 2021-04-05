Prep baseball roundup: NMA defeats Marianna 9-8

Northside Methodist Academy scored a run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Gant Underwood and the Knights held on for a 9-8 win over Marianna on Monday in high school baseball action.
Underwood had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Carson Dykes had a hit and two RBIs and Cason Eubanks drove in a run with two hits. Landon Johnson had a hit and an RBI and Jack Ray had an RBI. Tyler Grantham had three hits.
Underwood got the win and Eubanks the save.
Dothan 10, Geneva County 1: Bauer Sharp had two hits, including a double, and drove in five runs for the Wolves.
Mark Padilla and Blake Wynn each had two hits and two RBIs.
Brooks Olive went the distance on the mound, scattering three hits and recording 12 strikeouts.
For Geneva County, Evan Sorrells had a hit and an RBI.
Headland 11, Houston Academy 6: Reigh Jordan had two hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs for the Rams.
Nate Aplin and Tanner Raybon each had a hit and two RBIs, while Eliot Griffin and Mason Steele each had an RBI. Jake Johnson earned two hits.
For HA, Tucker Jackson had three, Sheldon Ott had two hits and two RBIs and Sawyer Jones drove in two runs with a hit.
Chapman Andrews had two hits, including a double and Max Burgreen had a single and a RBI.
Rehobeth 12, Opp 3: Lane Cook had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs for the Rebels.
Luke Strickland had two hits and three RBIs. Zachary Chandler had two hits and two RBIs, while Joel Watkins, Shelton Arroyo and Zachary Hannah each had an RBI.
For Opp, Thomas Glisson, Jesse Coon and Lane Ballard each had an RBI.
Slocomb 6, Cottonwood 4: Five Slocomb pitchers were used in the victory.
Bryson Brookshire pitched one inning and allowed one hit, Brody Campbell pitched one inning and allowed one hit, Cade Birge pitched three innings and allowed three hits, Caulin Thomas pitch an inning and allowed three hits and Maddox King didn’t allow a hit in an inning of work.
Wyatt Reeder and Dawson Hill each had an RBI. King had two hits.
Goshen 12, McKenzie 0: Will Snyder had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles.
Jeff Warrick had two hits, including a home run, and Nicholas Walters had two hits, including a double. They both drove in two runs.
Blake Saupe also had a hit and an RBI.
Hunter Nobles scattered three hits over four innings and Andrew Galloway didn’t allow a hit in one inning of work.
Pike Liberal Arts 14, Abbeville Christian 4: The Patriots scored seven times in the third inning in gaining the win.
Hunter Kennan had two doubles and five RBS to lead Pike Liberal.
Ryan Ledford had two hits and two RBIs and Connor Jones drove in two runs with a hit for ACA.