Prep Baseball Roundup: Northside Methodist wins first game in AHSAA

Northside Methodist Academy’s first baseball game in the Alabama High School Athletic Association was a successful one Saturday as the Knights, behind a six-run fourth inning, routed Ashford 11-1 in five innings at Northcutt Field.
The game was also part of the annual Hits for Heroes Tournament.
The Knights had several games rained out prior to Saturday’s first game.
Cason Eubanks had a two run-double and Gant Underwood a two-run single to highlight the offense. Landon Johnson and Cole Dykes both had a RBI single and Carson Dykes a RBI sac fly.
Jacob Baker pitched four innings and allowed only one run on four hits. He struck out one. Reilly Harvin pitched the final innings, striking out and walking one each.
Hunter Knight had a RBI single to lead Ashford’s five-hit attack.
Dothan 6, G.W. Long 1: Chase Allsup struck out seven and only one hit over four innings to pace Dothan in a win over G.W. Long.
Offensively, Bauer Sharp had two singles and Jace Dyer had a double. Blake Wynn drove in two runs and Carter Davis drove in one each.
For G.W. Long, Trevor Morris, Blayne McDaniel, Carson Dunlap and Brody Walker had a hit each and Cullis Kelly had a RBI.
Central-Phenix City 3, G.W. Long 2: Brody Walker had two singles to lead G.W. Long in the loss.
Grant Horne had a RBI double and Carson Dunlap drove in the other Rebel run. Blayne McDaniel added a single.
Walker took the pitching loss despite, scattering six hits and striking out two over four innings. Tanner Johnston pitched three innings, giving up just two hits, while striking out one.
Carroll 3, Slocomb 1: Stinson Draper pitched a two-hit, five inning shutout in relief with six strikeouts and the Eagles scored all three runs in the third to take the win over Slocomb.
Draper scored on a passed ball, Devin Bryant singled in a run and Charles Dilbeck scored on a double steal. Draper, Bryant and Coleman Brauer had a single each to account for the three Carroll hits.
Cade Birge had two singles for the Slocomb hits.
Rehobeth 4, Wicksburg 3: Rehobeth scored two in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and held on in the seventh despite giving up a run.
Shelton Arroyo had a hit and RBI and Joe Watkins and Luke Strickland both drove in a run for Rehobeth.
Wicksburg had three hits – singles each form Eli Williams, Sawyer Rivenbark and Zeke Kelly. Kelly also drove in a run.
Strickland pitched five innings in relief to pick up the win, striking out five and allowing just a run on three hits.
Enterprise splits: Enterprise defeated West Point (Cullman) 14-4 and lost to Auburn 4-0 in action at Auburn High.
In the win over West Point, Parker Sessions and Jack Williams were both 4-for-4 in the Wildcats’ 18-hit attack. Williams drove in two and Sessions, who had a double among his hits, had one RBI. Cole Hooper was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Noah Loy had two hits with one RBI. Will Powell and Payton Easterling both had a hit with two RBIs with Easterling a double. Bowen Beckham and CJ Wilkerson both added a hit and RBI.
Logan Fleming was the winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings, while giving up three runs and five hits.
Enterprise could manage only three hits against Auburn – a double by Session and a single each from Williams and Fleming.
Eufaula 14-9, Headland 6-2: Eufaula scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 6-5 Headland lead and take a 14-6 win in the opener and completed a doubleheader sweep with a 9-2 win in the second game.
In the opener, Hess Horne had two hits, including a two-run double in the seventh, and drove in three runs overall. Haden Caldwell had a two-run single in the big inning and also had a RBI ground out and was hit by a pitch to force in a run during the game. Ethan Black had a single and two RBIs. Brody Ingram and Bryce Hinton both had a RBI single. Slade Seaborn added two hits, one a double.
Eliot Griffin had a double and drove in three runs for Headland and Tanner Taylor had a single and a RBI.
Horne was the winning pitcher, striking out six over four innings. He gave up three earned runs and four hits.
In the second game, Black had three hits, including a double, and Seaborn had two hits with one RBI. Horne and Hunter Cochran both drove in a run.
Pike Liberal Arts 5, Evangel Christian 3: The Patriots advanced to the championship game of the Edgewood Tournament, beating Evangel 5-3.
Pike Lib scored three in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 3-2 deficit and take the six-inning win.
Walker Stallworth had two hits, including a double, and Jayden Jordan had a single with two RBIs. Payne Jefcoat and Hunter Keenan both drove in a run. Drew Nelson had a triple.
Levi Sikes picked up the win in relief with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. He struck out two. Jordan started and gave up three runs and eight hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked three.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 5, Slocomb 1: Mason Wimberley pitched four innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts and no earned runs. Carson Edwards, Caleb Hicks and Mason Wimberley all had a hit each for Carroll.
Junior High
Providence Christian 7-11, Northside Methodist 3-3: Providence Christian swept Northside Methodist 7-3 and 11-3.
For Northside Methodist in the opener, Vinny Duffy, Ross Overby and Jack Goodman all had a hit. In game two, Duffy had two hits and Chase Collins has a single, while John Michael Mordecai drove in two runs.