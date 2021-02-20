Prep Baseball Roundup: Northside Methodist wins first game in AHSAA

Strickland pitched five innings in relief to pick up the win, striking out five and allowing just a run on three hits.

Enterprise splits: Enterprise defeated West Point (Cullman) 14-4 and lost to Auburn 4-0 in action at Auburn High.

In the win over West Point, Parker Sessions and Jack Williams were both 4-for-4 in the Wildcats’ 18-hit attack. Williams drove in two and Sessions, who had a double among his hits, had one RBI. Cole Hooper was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Noah Loy had two hits with one RBI. Will Powell and Payton Easterling both had a hit with two RBIs with Easterling a double. Bowen Beckham and CJ Wilkerson both added a hit and RBI.

Logan Fleming was the winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings, while giving up three runs and five hits.

Enterprise could manage only three hits against Auburn – a double by Session and a single each from Williams and Fleming.

Eufaula 14-9, Headland 6-2: Eufaula scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 6-5 Headland lead and take a 14-6 win in the opener and completed a doubleheader sweep with a 9-2 win in the second game.