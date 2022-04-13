PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Opp has long win streak snapped

Opp had its 17-game winning streak snapped during a 4-3 eight-inning loss to UMS-Wright on Wednesday in high school baseball.

For the Bobcats (19-5), Walt Spurlin drove in two runs, Cody Walsh doubled and Ethan Cox singled.

Tanner Hall allowed four hits with two strikeouts in three innings, John Helms allowed three hits in two innings and Andrew Danford allowed three hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Abbeville Christian 10, Pataula Charter 4: Justin Murphy and Brandon Early each drove in two runs for the Generals.

Connor Jones, Boone Sumlar, Reid Quincy and Dillon Mims each added an RBI.

Garrett Money got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing six hits with three strikeouts. Jake Hamilton pitched three innings of one-hit baseball and struck out four.