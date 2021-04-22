Prep Baseball Roundup: Opp opens playoffs with resounding sweep

Opp opened the Class 3A state playoffs in dominating style Thursday, downing Flomaton 11-1 and 18-0 to sweep the opening round series.
The 3A No. 6 ranked Bobcats (22-5) will face the Reeltown-Excel winner in next week’s second round.
In the opener, Brady James allowed five hits and one unearned run over five innings. He struck six and walked one.
Offensively, Tray Boutwell had a run-scoring double and a two-run single for two hits and five run batted in and Peyton Ellis had a RBI triple and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run. Ethan Cox provided a RBI off both a single and a sacrifice fly, Jackson Pierce a run-scoring double and Tanner Burlison a RBI sacrifice fly.
In game two, Opp scored its most runs in a playoff game, scoring all the runs in the first four innings, including seven in the first inning.
Jesse Coon was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three runs batted in, while Burlison 2-for2 with a RBI and Cody Walsh and Boutwell were both 2-for-3. James had a double with three RBI and Chandler Pyron and Cox both had a double and RBI.
Three Opp pitchers combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Burilson, the winning pitcher, worked three innings and allowed the one hit, while striking out five. Walt Spurlin and Boutwell both pitched an inning and struck out three.
Leroy 12-15, Geneva County 2-0: Geneva County was swept in an opening-round Class 2A playoff series at Leroy, losing the opener 12-1 and the second game 15-0.
Geneva County finished the season with a 9-13-1 record.
Leroy (22-14) advanced to the second round to face the Ranburne-Highland Home winner.
Regular Season
Seminole County 11, Northside Methodist 7: The visiting Indians scored four run in the top of the seventh to take the win over the Knights.
Justice Hallman and Gage Rhodes both had two hits and two runs batted in for NMA with Hallman earning a double among his hits. Carson Dykes had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Gant Underwood had a hit and RBI.
The game was the final one for Northside Methodist in its initial season in the AHSAA. The Knights finished 5-17.