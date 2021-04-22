Prep Baseball Roundup: Opp opens playoffs with resounding sweep

Opp opened the Class 3A state playoffs in dominating style Thursday, downing Flomaton 11-1 and 18-0 to sweep the opening round series.

The 3A No. 6 ranked Bobcats (22-5) will face the Reeltown-Excel winner in next week’s second round.

In the opener, Brady James allowed five hits and one unearned run over five innings. He struck six and walked one.

Offensively, Tray Boutwell had a run-scoring double and a two-run single for two hits and five run batted in and Peyton Ellis had a RBI triple and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run. Ethan Cox provided a RBI off both a single and a sacrifice fly, Jackson Pierce a run-scoring double and Tanner Burlison a RBI sacrifice fly.

In game two, Opp scored its most runs in a playoff game, scoring all the runs in the first four innings, including seven in the first inning.

Jesse Coon was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three runs batted in, while Burlison 2-for2 with a RBI and Cody Walsh and Boutwell were both 2-for-3. James had a double with three RBI and Chandler Pyron and Cox both had a double and RBI.