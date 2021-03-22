Prep baseball roundup: Ott leads HA over Dale County

Sheldon Ott threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and also drove in three runs with a hit as Houston Academy defeated Dale County 6-2 in high school baseball on Monday.
Tucker Jackson and J.T. Pitchford each went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Raiders, while J.T. Ackerman had an RBI and Walker Elliott added a hit.
Wicksburg 15, Cottonwood 2: Eli Williams had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Beau Sellers had four RBIs, while Holden Wade had two hits, including a double, and drove in three. Tristan Hill, Zeke Kelly and Payton Crutchfield each had a hit and an RBI.
For Cottonwood, Austin McCardle had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI, while Allen Jones drove in a run with a hit.
Enterprise 6, Charles Henderson 1: Trey Cavanaugh had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats and Jack Williams had two hits and drove in a run.
Williams pitched six innings and struck out nine. Owen Burrow pitched the final inning and didn't allow a hit.
Zion Chapel 7, New Brockton 6: Dayne Bannin and Stetson Adcock each drove in two runs for the Rebels and Nate Braisted had two hits and an RBI.
Goshen 4, Elba 2: Jaff Warrick doubled in two runs, while Peyton Stanley doubled in one as the Eagles got the win.
Carson Williams tripled and Blake Saupe doubled in the win.
For Elba, Connor Burrow homered, while Carson Wise and John Martin Wilson each had two hits.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 12, Dale County 1: Wade Shelley had an inside-the-park homer and Griffin McGhee doubled and singled for the Raiders.
Will Wells, Chase King, Douglas Cowart, Bryce Dykes, Brayden Eubanks and Max Hawker each collected a hit.
Cam Dyer pitched three innings without allowing a hit and Eubanks pitched the final two innings.