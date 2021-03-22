Prep baseball roundup: Ott leads HA over Dale County

Sheldon Ott threw a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and also drove in three runs with a hit as Houston Academy defeated Dale County 6-2 in high school baseball on Monday.

Tucker Jackson and J.T. Pitchford each went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Raiders, while J.T. Ackerman had an RBI and Walker Elliott added a hit.

Wicksburg 15, Cottonwood 2: Eli Williams had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Beau Sellers had four RBIs, while Holden Wade had two hits, including a double, and drove in three. Tristan Hill, Zeke Kelly and Payton Crutchfield each had a hit and an RBI.

For Cottonwood, Austin McCardle had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI, while Allen Jones drove in a run with a hit.

Enterprise 6, Charles Henderson 1: Trey Cavanaugh had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats and Jack Williams had two hits and drove in a run.

Williams pitched six innings and struck out nine. Owen Burrow pitched the final inning and didn't allow a hit.

Zion Chapel 7, New Brockton 6: Dayne Bannin and Stetson Adcock each drove in two runs for the Rebels and Nate Braisted had two hits and an RBI.