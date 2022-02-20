PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ott pitches HA past Dothan

Sheldon Ott struck out 13 over six innings and allowed just three runs and a hit to pace Houston Academy to a 9-5 win over Dothan on Saturday.

Griffin McGee finished in the last inning, giving up three runs and three hits.

Offensively, Tucker Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Chapman Andrews was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Jack Waller had a hit and drove in two runs and Wade Shelley had a hit and RBI.

For Dothan, Carter Davis had a double and RBI and Blake Wynn, Conner Cody and Greyson Sinquefield had a single each. Hunter Whitman drove in two runs and Eli Moore drove in one.

Smiths Station 8, Dothan 2: In its season opener on Thursday, Dothan fell at Smiths Station 8-2.

Blake Wynn and Davis had two hits each with Davis driving in a run.

New Brockton sweeps: New Brockton defeated Houston County 23-0 and Northside Methodist Academy 7-3 on Saturday in high school baseball action.