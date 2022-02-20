 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ott pitches HA past Dothan
0 Comments

PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ott pitches HA past Dothan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
baseball

Sheldon Ott struck out 13 over six innings and allowed just three runs and a hit to pace Houston Academy to a 9-5 win over Dothan on Saturday.

Griffin McGee finished in the last inning, giving up three runs and three hits.

Offensively, Tucker Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Chapman Andrews was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Jack Waller had a hit and drove in two runs and Wade Shelley had a hit and RBI.

For Dothan, Carter Davis had a double and RBI and Blake Wynn, Conner Cody and Greyson Sinquefield had a single each. Hunter Whitman drove in two runs and Eli Moore drove in one.

Smiths Station 8, Dothan 2: In its season opener on Thursday, Dothan fell at Smiths Station 8-2.

Blake Wynn and Davis had two hits each with Davis driving in a run.

New Brockton sweeps: New Brockton defeated Houston County 23-0 and Northside Methodist Academy 7-3 on Saturday in high school baseball action.

In the win over Houston County, Jaxon Whitworth went 3-for-4 with eight RBIs. He had a three-run triple, two-run double, two-run single and walked with the bases loaded. He also got the win on the mound.

Payton Green went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jackson Lawson went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

In the win over NMA, Kaden Cupp went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Green went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Brayson Carr went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Hunter White got the win on the mound.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert