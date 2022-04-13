PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Perry powers Geneva to state-playoff clinching win

Avery Perry blasted two homers, added a single and drove in seven runs to help Geneva clinch a state playoff berth in Class 4A with a 17-0 win over Ashford on Wednesday in Class 4A, Area 2 game in Geneva.

The Panthers (10-5, 4-2) await the outcome of Thursday’s Dale County-Straughn to find out if they are area champs or a runner-up. If Dale County wins, Geneva will be the area champ and the Warriors No. 2. If Straughn wins, then the Panthers will be No. 2 behind the Tigers.

Perry hit a two-run single in the first then blasted two-run and three-run homers during a 14-run fourth inning.

In Wednesday’s game, Reed Wilson added two singles with a RBI and Tayshun McReynolds had a single with two RBI. Preston Garner and Timothy McReynolds had a hit and RBI each.

Trent Smith pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with three strikeouts.

Hunter Knight had a single and a double for the two hits for Ashford (8-11, 1-5).

UMS-Wright 4, Opp 3 (8 innings): Opp had its 17-game winning streak snapped during a 4-3 eight-inning loss to UMS-Wright on Wednesday.

For the Bobcats (19-5), Walt Spurlin drove in two runs, Cody Walsh doubled and Ethan Cox singled.

Tanner Hall allowed four hits with two strikeouts in three innings, John Helms allowed three hits in two innings and Andrew Danford allowed three hits with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Abbeville Christian 10, Pataula Charter 4: Justin Murphy and Brandon Early each drove in two runs for the Generals.

Connor Jones, Boone Sumlar, Reid Quincy and Dillon Mims each added an RBI.

Garrett Money got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing six hits with three strikeouts. Jake Hamilton pitched three innings of one-hit baseball and struck out four.

Geneva County sweeps Abbeville: Geneva County swept a Class 2A, Area 3 doubleheader over Abbeville, winning 13-0 and 30-0.

In the second game, Jackson Stewart was 3-for-3 with two triples and seven runs batted in and Chris Duncan was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in. Hunter Adams, Owen Carpenter and Caden Hutchings all had two hits with a double. Adams drove in three runs and Carpenter two. Jay Roberts and Grayson Bell both had a hit with two RBI as 16 players played and 12 earned a hit in the two-inning game.

In the opener, Adams had two hits with two RBI and Stewart had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Holden Hunter and Duncan both had a hit with two RBI and JP Beasley, Chandler Enfinger and Hutchings all had a hit and RBI.

On the mound, Hutchings pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the opener and Bell fired a two-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts in game two.

Late Tuesday

Cottonwood 21, Pike County 4: Eli Jones had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and five runs batted in, Dylan McCardle had three hits and three runs batted in and Klete Meadows had four hits with one RBI to power Cottonwood.

Alan Jones had two hits, including a two-run homer, Kaidin Bedsole had two hits with two and Ry Andrews had a hit with two RBI and Ethan Gilley and Ethan McCardle both had a hit and RBI.

Andrews picked up the win, striking out eight over 4 2/3 and allowing just one earned run.

Pike Liberal Arts 12, Evangel Christian 2: KC Bradford went 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs batted in and Arden Wisler had two hits and two RBI, sparked by a solo homer, for Pike Lib.

Kase Chirico added a single with two RBI and Drew Nelson, Jayden Jordan and Press Jefcoat all had a hit and RBI with Jordan earning a double.

Darryl Lee struck out seven over five innings, allowing just three hits and two runs, one earned.