PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Pitchford pitching powers HA win over Chipley

JT Pitchford pitched a five-inning, four-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk to pace Houston Academy’s 11-0 win over Chipley (Fla.) in a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field on Saturday.

Offensively, JT Ackerman had two hits with one RBI, Sheldon Ott had a double with a RBI and Hughes Dean had a single, but drove in three runs for HA. Tucker Jackson and Wade Shelley added a single and RBI each and Chapman Andrews had a RBI ground out.

Opp 13, Dale County 1: Opp cashed in six Warrior errors to take a 13-1 win in a Hits for Heroes Classic game Saturday at Dothan’s Northcutt Field.

For Dale County, Jessie Pelham tripled and Grant Horne had an RBI double. Christian Ross, Junior Smith and Carson Causey added a hit a piece.

Cottonwood 10, Early County 0: Braylon Morris pitched a five inning, four-hit shutout with three strikeouts and Allen Jones and Dylan McCardle both went 3-for-4 with Jones belting a two-run homer to lead the Bears.

Eli Jones and Ry Andrews were both 2-for-3 with a RBI and Morris had a single with two RBI. McCardle also had a RBI for Cottonwood.

Late Friday