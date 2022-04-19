PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian downs Charles Henderson

Six PCS pitchers combined to hold Charles Henderson to four hits and three runs during an 8-3 Eagle win on Tuesday in the regular-season finale for both before this weekend’s state playoffs.

Harrison Mims retired all three batters to start the game, one on a strikeout, and Chance Smith allowed a hit over two innings. Win Brock (one strikeout, no hits), Porter Dykes (one run, one strikeout, one hit), Jake Smith (one strikeout, no hits) and Samuel Farris (two runs, two hits, no strikeouts) all pitched one inning.

Offensively, Matt Dave Snell had two hits, Chapel Stickler had a double and two RBI and Mims, CJ Sullivan and Chance Smith all had a hit and RBI.

Brody Wilks had two hits and a RBI and Bradley Prestwood a RBI sac fly for Charles Henderson.

Both teams hit the road for the playoffs this weekend – Providence Christian at Trinity in Class 3A and Charles Henderson at Pike Road in Class 5A.

Rehobeth splits with Paxton (Fla.): Rehobeth split with Paxton (Fla.) in a doubleheader, winning the second game 15-5 after losing the opener 7-4.

Rehobeth (15-10) opens the Class 5A playoffs at Holtville on Friday.

Ashford 11, Pike County 1: Ashford won its season finale, beating Pike County at home on Tuesday.

Ashford finishes the season 9-11. Pike County finishes 3-14.

Elba 10, Geneva County 7: Elba held off Geneva County in the bottom of the seventh to take a season-ending win in Hartford.

The Bulldogs scored three to cut the gap to three and had runners at second and third with only one out, but Elba pitcher Paxton Wise got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.

Ty Sieving had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, while Wise had a double and RBI to lead Elba, which finished the season 8-14.

JP Beasley (two hits), Chandler Enfinger (double), Chris Duncan (single) and Parker Hughes (single) all drove in one run. Chance Martin had a two-run single for Geneva County, which hosts Fayetteville in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs this weekend.

Glenwood 12, Abbeville Christian 2: The Generals fell to the Gators, earning only three hits.

Reid Quincy had a double and two runs batted in and Justin Murphy added a double.