PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian gets big win

Providence Christian defeated G.W. Long 4-1 on Tuesday as Harrison Mims threw a three-hitter and also drove in a run with a double.

Mims struck out five and allowed one earned run over seven innings of work.

Jake Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Eagles, which included an RBI with a double.

Matt Dave Snell went 2-for-3 and Brooks Canady added a single.

The Eagles scored two of their runs on a passed ball and an error.

Headland 7, Rehobeth 5: Mason Steele drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth and the Rams would go on to take the victory.

Reigh Jordan got the win on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

The Rams collected nine hits. Tanner Taylor and Jordan each had three hits to lead the Rams.

For Rehobeth, Zach Hannah had two hits, one being a double. Parker Perry drove in a run with a double and Noah Lee had a hit and two RBIs.

Shelton Arroyo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Zach Chandler doubled and Matthew Hannah had a hit.

Zach Hannah took the loss on the mound, allowing one earned run over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

JV

HA, Providence split: Houston Academy won the opener of a doubleheader 2-1 and Providence Christian took the second game 9-6.

Adam Boyd was the winning pitcher for HA in Game 1 with five strikeouts. For HA, Cam Dyer had a double.

For PCS, Graham Davis had a triple. Reid Farris had a single, Andrew Owen a single and John Martin Byrd had a single and RBI. Kade Sanders pitched for PCS giving up two runs on one hit with two strikeouts.

In Game 2 for PCS, Farris and Owen both had a single and a double. Calvin McClintock had a single and a triple. Tyler Sharp and John Martin Byrd both had two singles. Hudson Cannon had a single.

Davis was winning pitcher for PCS with four strikeouts.

For HA, Blake Roberson and Chase King both had a single. Jordan Forrester had a double.