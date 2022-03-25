PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian holds off Enterprise

Providence Christian opened up an 11-5 lead behind a five-run fourth and held off charging Enterprise for a 13-9 win in high school baseball action Friday at Enterprise High School.

CJ Sullivan led PCS with three hits, including a two-run single. Win Brock added two hits and had two RBI. Chance Smith had a hit and two RBI, Porter Dykes had a RBI triple and Matt Dave Snell had a RBI single.

For Enterprise, Payton Easterling had a RBI double and a two-run homer, while Jack Williams had two doubles and both Tysen Cole and Drew Shiver had two singles each. Noah Loy added a RBI on a ground out.

Dykes was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings. He struck out seven, but gave up seven hits and seven runs, though only two of the runs were earned. Brock followed with a 1 1/3 inning before Braxton Canady came in to save the game with two strikeouts in the final inning with two Wildcats on base.

The teams struggled defensively with Providence committing four errors and Enterprise five.

Piedmont 9, Dothan 7: At the Choccolocco Park Spring Break Experience in Oxford, Dothan fell to Class 3A No. 3 ranked Piedmont 9-7.

Piedmont scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie.

Dothan had 10 hits, led by two-hit games from Carter Davis, Haze McCorkel and Connor Cody with Cody driving in two runs and McCorkel one. Blake Wynn belted a solo homer and both Hunter Whitman and Whit Barnes had a single and RBI.

Staley (Missouri) 8, Dothan 1:At the Choccolocco Park Spring Break Experience in Oxford, Dothan trailed just 5-4 in the sixth before Staley pulled away with three runs.

Dothan had 10 hits with Carter Davis, Hunter Whitman and Haze McCorkel with two hits each. Davis had a triple and drove in a run. Jon Finch added a single and RBI.

Opp 16, New Brockton 10: Opp scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 10-9 deficit and defeat New Brockton 16-10 to clinch a Class 3A, Area 4 state playoff berth.

Ethan Cox was 4-for-4 with a homer and six runs batted in and Cody Walsh was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Walt Spurlin hit a solo homer and Jordan Jacobs had a go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning.

Walsh was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last two innings and allowing two hits, while striking out two.

For New Brockton, Drew Cashin and Brayson Carr both had three hits, while Paxton Green hit a two-run homer and drove in a third run with a bases-loaded walk. Colton McClenney earned two hits and drove in three runs and Jaxon Whitworth had two hits, one a double. Riley Simmons added a single and two RBI.

Goshen 23, Pike County 3: Goshen scored 13 runs in the third inning on way to a 23-3 win over Pike County.

Nick Walters had three hits and drove in five runs and Danny Cooper had two hits, including a homer, and drove in six runs. Hunter Nobles had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run. Jacob Powell walked three times and drove in two runs. Andrew Galloway and Tyler Mclendon both had a hit and RBI.

Peyton Stamey and Walters combined to limit the Bulldogs to three hits, while striking out 11 in the five-inning game. Stamey worked the first three, striking out six and allowing the three hits and three runs. He also walked five. Walters had two scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts.

Late Thursday

Varsity Baseball

Houston Academy 13, Northside Methodist 3: JT Ackerman was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in and Wade Shelley was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead Houston Academy’s win over Northside Methodist on Thursday night.

Hughes Dean was 2-for-3 with three RBI, Sheldon Ott 2-for-2 and JT Pitchford 1-for-2 with a RBI. Sawyer Jones added a double.

Pitchford went all five innings, striking out five and scattering five hits and two earned runs.