Prep Baseball Roundup: Providence Christian, Opp, G.W. Long and Ariton all earn playoff sweeps

G.W. Long sweeps: The Rebels won the second game of a doubleheader 19-1 over Thorsby for the sweep after winning the opener 5-0.

In Game 2, G.W. Long scored five times in the first, two in the second, one in the third and eighth in the fourth to put it away.

Tanner Johnston and Carson Dunlap both homered in the game. Johnston had a three-run homer and drove in four runs and Dunlap had a two-run homer.

Blayne McDaniel had a double and single with four RBIs and also got the win on the mound, allowing two hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work. Landon Parker pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and struck out one.

Trevor Morris had four singles and two RBIs and Jackson Dasinger had two hits and two RBIs. Brody Walker had two hits and an RBI, while Michael Vanderheyden and Hayes Horne each contributed an RBI.

G.W. Long plays the winner of the Leroy/Ranburne series in the third round. Those teams split Friday and play a decisive third game on Saturday.

G.W. Long 5, Thorsby 0: Jackson Chancey hurled a one-hitter with five strikeouts as the Rebels won the first game of a doubleheader in Skipperville.