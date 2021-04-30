Prep Baseball Roundup: Providence Christian, Opp, G.W. Long and Ariton all earn playoff sweeps

Providence Christian swept a doubleheader at Hale County on Friday night, winning the first game 6-4 and the second game 7-3 to advance to the third round of the Class 3A state baseball playoffs.
The Eagles (22-10) will host top-ranked T.R. Miller (29-1) in the next round.
In Game 2 on Friday night, the Eagles scored twice in the first, third and fourth innings and added a single run in the fifth.
Harrison Mims had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Abe Chancellor and Jake Smith each had a double and single with an RBI. Matthew Morris, Reed Linder and Chapel Stickler added an RBI each. Frank Wells doubled.
Providence Christian 6, Hale County 4: In the opener, Hale County scored twice in the bottom of the first, but Providence responded with five runs in the top of the second, mostly on the strength of a grand slam by Jake Smith.
Hale County scored two more in the bottom of the second to make it 5-4. The Eagles added their final run in the fourth.
Matthew Morris had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Win Brock had the other RBI for the Eagles.
Reed Linder went the distance on the mound, allowing nine hits and striking out six.
Class 2A
G.W. Long sweeps: The Rebels won the second game of a doubleheader 19-1 over Thorsby for the sweep after winning the opener 5-0.
In Game 2, G.W. Long scored five times in the first, two in the second, one in the third and eighth in the fourth to put it away.
Tanner Johnston and Carson Dunlap both homered in the game. Johnston had a three-run homer and drove in four runs and Dunlap had a two-run homer.
Blayne McDaniel had a double and single with four RBIs and also got the win on the mound, allowing two hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work. Landon Parker pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and struck out one.
Trevor Morris had four singles and two RBIs and Jackson Dasinger had two hits and two RBIs. Brody Walker had two hits and an RBI, while Michael Vanderheyden and Hayes Horne each contributed an RBI.
G.W. Long plays the winner of the Leroy/Ranburne series in the third round. Those teams split Friday and play a decisive third game on Saturday.
G.W. Long 5, Thorsby 0: Jackson Chancey hurled a one-hitter with five strikeouts as the Rebels won the first game of a doubleheader in Skipperville.
G.W. Long scored twice in the second inning, twice in the fifth and once in the sixth in gaining the win.
Jackson Dasinger had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Carson Dunlap singled in a run and Chancey added an RBI. Blayne McDaniel doubled and singled. Brody Walker had two singles.
Ariton sweeps: The Purple Cats won at Fayetteville 7-3 in the second game of a doubleheader to sweep after winning the opener 5-1.
Ariton will play the winner of the Cottonwood/Luverne series in the next round. Those teams split Friday and play a third game on Saturday.
In Game 2, the game was tied at 3-3 after five innings before Ariton plated four runs in the sixth and held on for the victory.
Landon Tyler had a two-run homer, Caden Collier had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run. Dalton Murphy and Phenix Griffin each had a hit and two RBIs. Jackson Baker had two hits, including a double.
Nash Evans went the distance on the mound, scattering five hits and striking out seven.
Ariton 5, Fayetteville 1: In Game 1, the Purple Cats scored four times in the fifth inning to put the game away and gain the win.
Jay Cook had two hits and two RBIs, while Nash Evans, Phenix Griffin and Landon Tyler each drove in a run.
Griffin pitched the first two innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Landon Thrash pitched the final five, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts.
Cottonwood splits: Cottonwood stayed alive in the Class 2A second-round series late Friday night, taking an 8-3 win after losing the opener 16-2.
The teams will play the decisive third game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eighth grader Braylon Morris stepped up big for Cottonwood in game two, allowing only three hits and two runs over 6 1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out five. Offensively, Klete Meadows had a run-scoring double and a single and Alan Jones had a double plus a run-scoring single. Austin McCardle belted a solo homer and Anthony Anderson a RBI triple. Brody Morris added a double.
In the opener, Luverne pulled away behind a seven-run fourth inning. Cottonwood had four hits – a single each from Austin McCardle, Dylan McCardle, Ethan McCardle and Ethan Gilley. Austin McCardle had a RBI off his hit.
Class 4A
Dale County swept: The Warriors season came to an end after losing to Bibb County by identical 11-0 scores in the doubleheader.
In the second game, Christian Ross and Corey Hammonds picked up the only two hits for Dale County.
Bibb County 11, Dale County 0: The Warriors were limited to just three hits in the first game of a doubleheader.
Bibb County scored six times in the fourth inning during the win.
Christian Ross, Nick Cogman and Gaven Cole had the Dale County hits.
Class 3A
Opp sweeps: Opp advanced to the third round of the playoff with a doubleheader sweep of Excel, winning the second game 13-0 after an 11-1 in in the opener.
Opp will play the winner of the Bayside/Trinity series in the next round. Those teams split Friday and play a decisive third game on Saturday.
In Game 2, the Bobcats scored seven times in the first inning, just as was the case in the opener.
For the game, Peyton Ellis had three hits and four RBIs, while Brady James and Jesse Coon each had a hit and two RBIs.
Chandler Pyron, Thomas Glisson, Tray Boutwell and Tanner Burleson each had a hit and an RBI.
Excel only managed two hits in the five-inning game against the combined pitching of Boutwell, Tanner Hall and Walt Spurlin.
Opp 11, Excel 1: The Bobcats won the first game of a doubleheader, scoring seven runs in the first inning and three in the second in building the early advantage.
Ethan Cox led the way with three hits and three RBIs, which included a home run. Tanner Burleson doubled home two runs.
Thomas Glisson also had an RBI and Peyton Ellis had two hits.
Brady James got the win, throwing a three-hitter in the five-inning game with seven strikeouts.
Class 5A
Rehobeth swept: The Rebels season came to an end at Shelby County, being shut out in both games of a doubleheader – 3-0 in the second game after losing 12-0 in the opener.
Rehobeth ends the season with a 23-5 record.
In the second game, Shelby County scored three in the fourth inning and made the lead hold up.
Rehobeth was limited to just four hits – two from Tanner Wells and one each from Lane Cook and Peyton Stephens.
Shelby County 12, Rehobeth 0: In Game 1, Zach Chandler led Rehobeth with two hits, while Joe Watkins, Tanner Wells, Lane Cook and Drew Fritsche added a hit each.
Shelby County scored three runs in the first inning, single runs in the second and third, then added seven in the fourth inning to put it away.
Headland splits: Headland and Holtville split a doubleheader with the Rams winning the opener 1-0 and the Bulldogs the second game 5-2.
The teams will play a decisive third game of the series Saturday at 1 p.m. in Headland.
No details were available on Friday's games.
Class 7A
Enterprise swept: The Wildcats end their season at 20-16 after being swept at Daphne, losing the second game of a doubleheader 5-4 after dropping a 9-0 decision in the opener.
In Game 2, Enterprise led 4-2 going to the final inning before Daphne rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to win it.
For Enterprise, Will Powell homered, Payton Easterling had a double and drove in three runs and Parker Sessions had two hits, one being a double.
Daphne 9, Enterprise 0: Noah Loy and Jack Williams got the only two hits for Enterprise in losing the first game of a doubleheader.