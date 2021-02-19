Prep Baseball Roundup: Providence Christian scores six runs in sixth to down Opp

Providence Christian scored sixth runs in the top of the sixth inning after trailing 2-1 and held off Opp late to take a 7-5 win in Opp.
Sammy Farris got the win on the mound and Abe Chancellor recorded the save.
Clark Crowder had a double and two runs batted in, Jake Smith tripled in a run and Harrison Mims had two singles to lead the Eagle win. Reed Linder added a double and Chapel Stickler had a single and RBI.
For Opp, Brady James had a double with two runs batted in, Ethan Cox had a single and RBI.
Opp 10, Elba 0: Opp routed Elba 10-0 as Trey Boutwell and Tanner Burlison combined on a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
Boutwell, the winning pitcher, worked three innings and allowed the one hits and Burlison pitched the last three innings. Both struck out four batters.
Cody Walsh drove in two runs, while Jackson Pierce, Ethan Cox, Burlison, Boutwell and Lane Ballard all had a single and drove in one run.
Jaden Juarez had a single for the lone Elba hit.
Andalusia 6, Enterprise 3: Andalusia scored four in the fourth to go up 5-0 and Enterprise couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Jack Williams and Payton Easterling both had two hits, including a double, and Easterling drove in a run. Tristan Bartling also had a RBI for the Cats.
Dale County 16, Daleville 1: Nick Cogman was for 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI and Corey Hammonds was 3-for-3 with a double with two runs batted in for Dale County.
Cole Weed added an RBI single and Devin Grider had a hit with two RBI.
Grider threw two innings, scattering four hits, while striking out three. Gary Culver pitched the last inning and struck out three.
Isaak Testerman hit a single and RBI for Daleville.
Pike Lib baseball wins one, ties one: Pike Liberal Arts opened the season with a 6-1 win over Lee-Scott Academy before finishing in a 5-5 tie with Escambia Academy during action Friday at the Edgewood Academy Tournament.
In the win over Lee-Scott, pitchers Walker Stallworth and Connor Cox combined on 12 strikeouts, while allowing only two-hits and one unearned run over five innings. Stallworth, the winning pitcher, worked four innings and struck out 10 and allowed the run and two hits. Conner pitched the fifth inning and struck out two.
Offensively, Levi Sikes hit a two-run homer to spark a three-run first inning. Mayes White had a run-scoring triple, Drew Nelson had a double and Kase Chirico had a RBI sacrifice fly.
The second game with Escambia ended in a tie because of a time limit of an hour-and-a-half on games. Escambia scored five in the bottom of the first and the Patriots tied it with two in the third and three in the fourth.
Walker Stallworth’s two-run triple tied the game in the fifth. Sikes and K.C. Bradford both had a RBI single in the game and Danny Cooper had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run. After Escambia hit starter Austin Spivey hard, relievers Peyton Dicks (two innings) and Nelson (1 2/3 inning) combined on a no-hit shutout with Nelson striking out four.