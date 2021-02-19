Prep Baseball Roundup: Providence Christian scores six runs in sixth to down Opp

Dale County 16, Daleville 1: Nick Cogman was for 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI and Corey Hammonds was 3-for-3 with a double with two runs batted in for Dale County.

Cole Weed added an RBI single and Devin Grider had a hit with two RBI.

Grider threw two innings, scattering four hits, while striking out three. Gary Culver pitched the last inning and struck out three.

Isaak Testerman hit a single and RBI for Daleville.

Pike Lib baseball wins one, ties one: Pike Liberal Arts opened the season with a 6-1 win over Lee-Scott Academy before finishing in a 5-5 tie with Escambia Academy during action Friday at the Edgewood Academy Tournament.

In the win over Lee-Scott, pitchers Walker Stallworth and Connor Cox combined on 12 strikeouts, while allowing only two-hits and one unearned run over five innings. Stallworth, the winning pitcher, worked four innings and struck out 10 and allowed the run and two hits. Conner pitched the fifth inning and struck out two.

Offensively, Levi Sikes hit a two-run homer to spark a three-run first inning. Mayes White had a run-scoring triple, Drew Nelson had a double and Kase Chirico had a RBI sacrifice fly.