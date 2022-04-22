PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian splits playoff doubleheader at Trinity

Providence Christian opened with split in its Class 3A baseball playoff series doubleheader Friday against Trinity in Montgomery, winning the first game 7-0 before the host Wildcats came back for a 15-3 second-game win.

The teams will play a decisive third game Saturday at 1 p.m. in Montgomery.

Three Providence Christian pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout and six of the eight Eagle hits drove in runs to power a 7-0 Providence win in the opener.

Harrison Mims pitched two-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings before walking two in the sixth inning. Braxton Canady entered with two on base and a 3-1 count on the hitter, but threw only two pitches to get a strikeout to end the inning. Samuel Farris finished it up in the seventh, allowing two hits.

The Eagle defense played flawlessly behind the pitchers as the trio combined for only four strikeouts, two by Mims.

Offensively, Win Brock and Jake Smith both had a run-scoring triple and both Matt Dave Snell and CJ Sullivan had a RBI double. Chance Smith delivered a two-run single and Chapel Stickler earned a run-scoring single.

Jake Smith and Sullivan finished with two hits each.

In game two, Trinity scored six runs in the first inning, five after a two-out error, and added six more runs in the second to take control. The Wildcats had 10 hits in the first two innings.

Providence Christian scored single runs in the third through fifth innings. Jake Smith hit two solo homers and Sullivan had a sacrifice fly RBI.

The Eagles had only five hits in the second game with Jake Smith earning two hits.