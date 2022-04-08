PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian, Wicksburg split

Wicksburg won the opening game of Friday’s doubleheader against Providence Christian, but the Eagles won a potential tiebreaker game in the second contest.

Wicksburg won 7-3 in game 1 and PCS won 3-1 in game two.

In the first game, Wicksburg scored six runs in the second inning to take command. Jackson Glover and Payton Crutchfield had bases-loaded walks to force in runs and Maddox Burkhardt was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Eli Williams had a two-run single and Will Hanners had a run-scoring single for the other runs in the inning.

Providence Christian scored off a two-run single by CJ Sullivan and RBI sac fly by Win Brock.

Drew Colon picked up the win for Wicksburg, pitching four scoreless innings in relief. He struck out four and allowed just three hits.

In the second game, Providence’s Brock and Brooks Canady combined to limit Wicksburg to six hits and one unearned run, while striking out 10. Brock went four innings and struck out nine, while allowing two hits. Canady earned a three-inning save, allowing the one unearned run on four hits and striking out one.

Brock also had two hits on offense to lead PCS. Jake Smith had a RBI triple, Harrison Mims a RBI ground out and Porter Dykes drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.

For Wicksburg, Payton Crutchfield had two hits and Carter Meyers drove in the lone Panther run on a ground out.

Prattville 7-11, Dothan 0-0: The Wolves were shutout at home by Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 doubleheader 7-0 and 11-0.

The Wolves had just four hits in the opener – a double by Blake Wynn and a single each from Mark Padilla, Connor Cody and Max Conley. Dothan had just one hit in game two – a single by Tyler Richards.

Wolves pitching struggled, issuing 21 walks in the two games, 13 in the second game.

Greenville 8, Carroll 4: Mason Wimberley allowed four earned runs and struck out four for Carroll.

Jack Chancey, Coleman Brauer and Bryce Coleman had a hit each for the Eagles.

Geneva County 1-5, Cottonwood 11-4: Cottonwood forced a third series game with an 11-1 win in the opener, but Geneva County won a potential tiebreaker game 5-4 by scoring in the bottom of the seventh to break a tie on a Hunter Adams RBI single.

Adams had three hits in that second game for Geneva County and Chris Duncan and Parker Hughes both had two hits with a RBI.

For Cottonwood, Braylon Morris had a double and RBI, Ethan McNeill a single and RBI and Kaiden Bedsole had a double.

JD Shepard was the winning pitcher in relief, recording the final two outs in the top of the seventh.

In the opening game, Cottonwood scored eight runs in the third to break it open.

Jackson Stewart had two hits for Geneva County and JP Beasley had a hit and RBI.

Elba 8-11, Zion Chapel 1-8: Elba swept a doubleheader from Zion Chapel on Friday, winning 8-1 and 11-8 after losing to the Rebels on Thursday 15-1.

In the 8-1 win, Ty Sieving allowed just one run and struck out five over seven innings. Offensively, Paxton Wise was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in, Cameron Gray was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Collin Sauls had a single and two RBI and Whit Shehee had a single and RBI. Sieving added a triple.

In game two, Paxton Wise had a double and triple with one RBI and Shehee had two singles with a RBI. Collin Arnold had a single with two RBI, while Brady Johnson, Sauls and Carson Wise all had a hit and RBI. Carson Wise was the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits over seven innings and striking out two.

New Brockton 18, Pike County 0: Payton Green and Riley Simmons combined on a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and the Gamecocks scored 10 runs in the fifth to blow it open.

Green, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out nine, while Simmons pitched the fifth, striking out two. Both allowed one hit.

Green also had a big day at the plate with two hits, including a two-run double, and drove in four runs overall. Dawson Peacock had a two-run triple and RBI ground out, Jaxon Whitworth a RBI triple and bases-loaded RBI walk. Drew Cashin had two run-scoring singles and a third RBI off a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Kaden Cupp had two hits, one a RBI triple, and had two RBI. Colton McClenny had two run-scoring singles and Gabe Herrington had a single with two RBI.

Luverne 9, Goshen 7: Goshen scored twice in the seventh and threatened to tie it with runners at first and second base before Luverne shut off the rally for the win.

For Goshen, Danny Cooper had three hits, including two doubles, and Tyler McLendon had three hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Andrew Galloway, Peyton Stamey and Jacob Powell had two hits each with Stamey earning a double. Both Galloway and Stamey drove in a run.

Nick Walters had a double and RBI and Hunter Nobles had a single with two RBI.