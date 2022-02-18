PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth defeats Ariton, Providence downs NMA

Rehobeth defeated Ariton 6-1 on Friday in high school baseball action.

The Rebels collected 13 hits in the game. Zach Chandler had a big day, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Noah Lee, Zachary Hannah and Shelton Arroyo each had multiple hits.

Arroyo had an RBI in the first inning and the Rebels scored three in the third with Arroyo, Lane Cook and Cole Dykes each driving in runs.

Jacob Adkins got the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Cook threw one inning in relief.

Providence Christian 9, Northside Methodist 3: Frank Wells drove in two runs with an inside-the-park home run as the Eagles won on Friday night.

Chance Smith had a single, double and an RBI and Porter Dykes had two hits and an RBI.

Braxton Canady pitched the first three innings for Providence, Matt Dave Snell pitched two innings with five strikeouts and Win Brock pitched the final inning with two strikeouts.

Junior Varsity