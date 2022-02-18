 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth defeats Ariton
  • Updated
Rehobeth defeated Ariton 6-1 on Friday in high school baseball action.

The Rebels collected 13 hits in the game. Zach Chandler had a big day, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Noah Lee, Zachary Hannah and Shelton Arroyo each had multiple hits.

Arroyo had an RBI in the first inning and the Rebels scored three in the third with Arroyo, Lane Cook and Cole Dykes each driving in runs.

Jacob Adkins got the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Cook threw one inning in relief.

