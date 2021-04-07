Prep baseball roundup: Rehobeth downs Geneva County

Tanner Wells had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four as Rehobeth defeated Geneva County 16-0 on Wednesday.

Zach Chandler had two hits and three RBIs and Drew Fritsche homered and drove in two.

Jacob Adkins had a hit and two RBIs, while Joe Watkins, Shelton Arroyo and Dustin Roberts each drove in a run.

Parker Anderson, Zachary Hannah, Luke Strickland and Parker Perry all pitched for the Rebels and combined to just give up three hits.

Opp 14, Goshen 3: Ethan Cox drove in four runs for OPP, while Nelson Hall, Cody Walsh and Chandler Pyron each had two RBIs. Tanner Burlison got the win.

Ashford 4, Straughn 2: Brant Cochran drove in two runs to lead Ashford.

Hunter Knight got the win on the mound.