Prep baseball roundup: Rehobeth downs Houston Academy

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Rehobeth scored the next 13 runs in beating Houston Academy 13-2 in baseball on Monday.

The Rebels scored two in the bottom of the first, three in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth.

Shelton Arroyo had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Tanner Wells had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Joe Watkins had two hits, one being a double, and drove in two. Zach Chandler had two hits and an RBI and Luke Strickland had a double and single. Peyton Stephens had a hit and an RBI.

Strickland got the five-inning win, allowing three hits with six strikeouts.

For HA, Hughes Dean, Max Burgreen and Sawyer Jones each had a hit.

Elba 15, Highland Home 5: John Martin Wilson and Peyton McCart each had three hits with three RBIs and Iverson Lane doubled in three runs for Elba.

Collin Sauls got the win with six strikeouts.

Pike Liberal 8, Chambers Academy 1: Mayes White had a three-run homer in helping the Patriots to the win.