Prep baseball roundup: Rehobeth gets two big victories

SKIPPERVILLE – The Rehobeth baseball team got two big wins on Saturday, defeating G.W. Long 6-1 and Wicksburg 9-0.
Parker Anderson threw a one-hitter in the win over G.W. Long with three strikeouts.
Lane Cook went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Zach Chandler went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Joe Watkins had two hits and a run batted in and Tanner Wells added an RBI. Peyton Stephens collected two hits.
In the win over Wicksburg, Chandler went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cook had two hits, including double, and two RBIs. Watkins had a double, single and an RBI. Luke Strickland had an RBI and Dustin Roberts had two hits.
Zach Hannah got the win on the mound, scattering four hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Parker Perry pitched the final inning and struck out one without allowing a hit.
Holden Wade, Zeke Kelly and Jackson Glover got hits for Wicksburg.
G.W. Long 2, Wicksburg 1: Jackson Chancey allowed just two hits over four innings and struck out five and also doubled in a run for the Rebels.
Tanner Johnston pitched three innings and allowed just one hit and struck out two.
Trevor Morris had two hits, while Bryson Hughes and Hayes Horne had a hit each for G.W. Long.
Sawyer Rivenbark, Eli Williams and Beau Sellers collected a hit each for the Panthers.
Headland 12, Fairview 0: Tanner Taylor and Bryce Gover combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to pace Headland’s rout of Fairview Saturday.
Taylor pitched four innings and allowed the one hit, but had five strikeouts. Gover pitched the last inning, striking out three.
Reigh Jordan paced the offense with two hits, including a grand slam, and five runs batted in. Tyson Kirkland had two doubles and a run batted in, Cooper Weeks had a hit with two RBI and Bryce Cunningham and Taylor both a hit and RBI each. Mason Steele earned a triple.
Geneva 9, Geneva County 3: Ryan Jackson had two hits and drove in three runs for the Panthers.
Preston Garner had two hits and two RBIs, while Tayshun McReynolds had three hits and an RBI.
Aubrey Jenkins had two hits and an RBI and Trent Spann doubled in a run.
Spann allowed just one hit in 4.1 innings of work with six strikeouts.
Slocomb 9, Samson 8: The RedTops scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for the win.
Gabe Hall, Bryson Brookshire and Josh King each had two hits and two RBIs for Slocomb.
Geneva 13, Slocomb 1: The Panthers scored nine in the fourth inning en route to the win.
Aubrey Jenkins and Dylan Key each had three RBIs. Reed Wilson doubled in two runs and Ryan Jackson doubled in a run.
Jenkins allowed just two hits over four innings and struck out seven. Trent Smith pitched one inning and didn't allow a hit with one strikeout.
Cade Birge and Josh King got the only Slocomb hits.
Ariton 5, Northside Methodist 2: Landon Tyler doubled in a run and also pitched three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Paxton Steed pitched the final four innings and scattered three hits with two strikeouts.
Phenix Griffin and Steed each drove in runs.
For NMA, Gant Underwood doubled in a run.
Pike Liberal Arts 7, Bessemer Academy 0: Javon Christian allowed just one hit over five innings and struck out 12.
Mayes White doubled in two runs, while Levi Sikes, Jayden Jordan and Hunter Kennan each had a hit and an RBI.
Lee Scott 7, Abbeville Christian 3: Boone Sumlar had two hits and an RBI for the Generals, while Eli Seay had a double and single and Brandon Early added two hits.
Ryan Ledford drove in a run.
Enterprise 13, Dale County 1: Austin Acreman didn’t allow a hit over four innings and struck out six, while Lane Danford pitched one inning without allowing a hit and struck out two.
Bowen Beckham had three hits and four RBIs for the Wildcats, while Parker Session doubled in three runs. Logan Fleming had two hits and two RBIs.
Andalusia 4, Enterprise 1: Parker Session had the lone RBI for the Wildcats.
Andalusia 8, Dale County 1: Carson Causey drove in the one Dale County run.
Corey Hammonds doubled and singled.
JV Baseball
Opp 1, G.W. Long 0: Andrew Danford pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Bobcats.
Colby Ballard drove in a run with a single.
Opp 13, Ariton 1: Jake Coon didn’t allow a hit in three innings and struck out three. Holt Blair pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit with one strikeout.
Robbie Gafford had a double, single and there RBIs, while Andrew Danford, Hank Messer and Coon each had two hits.