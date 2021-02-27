Prep baseball roundup: Rehobeth gets two big victories

SKIPPERVILLE – The Rehobeth baseball team got two big wins on Saturday, defeating G.W. Long 6-1 and Wicksburg 9-0.

Parker Anderson threw a one-hitter in the win over G.W. Long with three strikeouts.

Lane Cook went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Zach Chandler went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Joe Watkins had two hits and a run batted in and Tanner Wells added an RBI. Peyton Stephens collected two hits.

In the win over Wicksburg, Chandler went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cook had two hits, including double, and two RBIs. Watkins had a double, single and an RBI. Luke Strickland had an RBI and Dustin Roberts had two hits.

Zach Hannah got the win on the mound, scattering four hits over six innings with five strikeouts. Parker Perry pitched the final inning and struck out one without allowing a hit.

Holden Wade, Zeke Kelly and Jackson Glover got hits for Wicksburg.

G.W. Long 2, Wicksburg 1: Jackson Chancey allowed just two hits over four innings and struck out five and also doubled in a run for the Rebels.

Tanner Johnston pitched three innings and allowed just one hit and struck out two.